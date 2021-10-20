R&B and so much more comes to mind when listening to Denver artist Joseph Lamar. He incorporates experimental elements with soulful, passionate vocal deliveries and a unique live performance that pulls from theater. When combined, they deliver the perfect vibe.
“I’m very interdisciplinary in my approach because I have broad interests, and I tend to look for whatever means I can find that allow me to express myself, and the ideas in the best way possible,” explains Lamar. “I like drawing from theater because great theater is about showing and not telling, and that’s not to say that just telling doesn’t have its place. But, when you can undergird it with some kind of dramatization, you can touch both the heart and the mind.”
Lamar adds, “As much as I’ve seen that sort of thing in theater, I think what we call theater is part of a broader tradition of storytelling that you can see in a lot of places and in a lot of cultures, and across many disciplines,” he says. “Maybe life itself is a story being told. All these symbols in action. Fascinating stuff. More than anything, it’s liberating. Theater specifically is a form of storytelling that brought me out of my shell in a powerful way.”
Last year Lamar released a powerful album titled SIN. [Act I]that has a long list of contributors. It is full of beauty overpowering ugly beats in the best possible way. He’ll be changing things up and performing a solo, stripped-down set of piano and vocals on Wednesday, Oct. 27, at ICONS. It will be a departure from his usual performance, but more intimate and more vulnerable. “Most of the time, I’m performing to backing tracks and lately my friend Kendall Burks has been joining me on guitar. My sets are very movement-focused and yes, theatrical,” explains Lamar. “This set is gonna be totally acoustic. Just me and a piano. So I’ll be doing naked versions of songs from SIN. [Act I] and I might perform a few songs from my next project for the first time. And, I might maybe maybe maybe sing a cover or two. Maybe,” laughs Lamar. While asked about why this change in the live performance, he said, “Frankly, I wanna perform my music as much as possible because I love it and I believe I have a message. As far as the naked set goes, I live to perform my music in any context, but switching things up for myself is fun for me and I feel like other people will enjoy it too.”
This weekend, more shows roll into town. Pop punkers Strung Short will have an early Halloween celebration at The Black Sheep on Friday, Oct. 22, with Ozonic and Series Break. Kansas City chop rap king Tech N9ne will be performing at Sunshine Studios Live on Saturday, Oct. 23, along with wild circus sideshow Hellzapoppin on Tuesday, Oct. 26. Also on Oct. 23, you can head down to The Triple Nickel for an indie/blues rock show with Dear Rabbit, The short-TERM and Super Clang!