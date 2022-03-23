A lot of artists get pretty vague when it comes to talking about what motivates their songwriting. But Josh Ostrander, who records and performs under the name Mondo Cozmo, isn’t one of them. “When I was writing the new album,” he says. “It was like, ‘The Boss is listening!’”
The Boss, in this case, is Bruce Springsteen, who’d recently cited Mondo Cozmo as one his favorite new artists in a New York Times interview.
So when the Philadelphia native — who up until five years ago had been working two landscaping jobs while writing songs in his spare time — sat down to write This Is for the Barbarians, he would find himself in imaginary conversations with his working-class hero.
“I was like, ‘Are you cool with that lyric? Do think it could be better?’” he recalls. “It was like, ‘The dude might listen to this one, so I’ve gotta work harder! Fucking figure it out, bro!’”
Judging by his new single “Electrify My Love,” Ostrander has achieved what he set out to do. Granted, it doesn’t sound anything like Spring-steen — certainly not in the way that his breakthrough hit “Shine” did. Instead, it opens with a keyboard drone that gradually builds into an electronic groove. The vocals kick in just past the 1-minute mark:
“Good evening everyone
I hope this finds you well
And sitting in the sun
And breathing deep the air
Be not full of fear
There is no darkness here
Just a lifting of the veil
For the ending of the world”
Then comes the real payoff: a huge, anthemic chorus, complete with gospel backing vocals and psychedelicized guitar riffs. Before you know it, five minutes have elapsed and you’re listening to it again.
On the eve of his first tour in two years, the L.A.-based musician (whose stage name pays homage to his dog Cozmo and the John Waters film Mondo Trasho) reflected on the power of Bruce Springsteen, his blue-collar work ethic and getting hammered before a Congressional hearing.
Indy: You said in an interview a while back that you still worry that you’re two months away from digging holes. Is that still true now? Or was that just the pandemic talking?
Mondo Cozmo: Well, yeah. I mean, I said that before the pandemic really hit. I think it’s just my Philly upbringing. Like, you know, you’re only as good as your next job. You know what I mean? Like, very blue collar. I really don’t want to ever landscape again, unless it’s my backyard. But, I love that it instilled that work ethic in me and got me obsessed with songwriting. I just get up and fucking write, because that’s the best thing I can do. But I think everybody worries about that stuff. I don’t know. I am blessed, I know that much.
Speaking of working-class vibes, tell me about Springsteen naming you as one of his current favorite artists? I’m guessing that’s a mutual thing.
Yeah, I mean, having grown up in Philly, that dude’s gospel, you know, he’s like my everything. And at the time, I was bummed that we put out New Medicine, the last record, in the middle of the pandemic, because I couldn’t tour off it. I wrote the whole record to go on tour, and it was just like, “Now I’m in my house sitting on my ass. Why did I put this out? I should have waited.”
And then my phone erupted with people texting me like, “Dude, you’re blowing up on Twitter because Springsteen is talking about you.” And I just started shaking. I’m like, “What?!” I thought he was like yelling at me for ripping him off all these years. [Laughs.] And then I went down and got The New York Times the next day, and there it is. I’m looking at it right now, I got it on my desk. And I was so moved by it. You gotta understand the validation of that for a guy like me.
So after that, I wrote a letter to his manager, and I was just like, “Brother, you have no idea, thank you so much.” Because sometimes I just feel like I’m screaming into the wind. And then a week later, I get an email, and it’s fucking Bruce Springsteen. He writes all his emails in the subject line. So it’s like this long email in the subject line, and it’s all in bold. He’s like, “hello, Joshua, Bruce Springsteen here.” I’m like, holy fuck. And he’s like, “I just want to tell you, I really love that song, ‘Black Cadillac.’” And I was like, that’s why I released that record!
So it kind of started this relationship. I emailed him yesterday, because we got a song called “World War III,” and I’m like, “Bruce, am I making a huge mistake by putting this out?” And he’s like, “Let me listen to it.”
I’m guessing you haven’t heard back yet.
No, I keep checking and, you know, refreshing my email and everything.
I noticed that “Meant for Livin’,” the single you put out a couple months ago, has kind of a Dylan homage going on.
Yeah, yeah. We were on tour in 2020, and the tour got canceled. So we came back to L.A. and my wife and I moved up to the mountains to a town called Twin Peaks — which is near Lake Arrowhead — and we just like hunkered down. It was that weird time when we were still scrubbing our groceries, you know? So I had this idea for a song, and I initially wanted it to be like a Johnny Cash vibe, but kind of like an updated version of it. And then I just started spit-firing the lyrics. I wrote the lyrics in like two days. And I was just like, “God, this is like Dylan,” you know, who I love. So I just went with it.
Was it one of those songs where you wake up in the middle of the night and you’re like, I gotta write this line down?
That’s exactly what happened that first night. I had written like two and a half verses, woke up in the middle of the night with some lines in my head, ran down to the basement, and finished it right there.
So I’ve got to ask, how did you end up testifying before Congress on behalf of the Music Modernization Act. Not everyone gets to do that.
Well, when we came out in 2017 with Plastic Soul, that kind of took off a little bit and I suddenly had some attention that I never had before. I’ve been doing it since I was a kid, you know, and then suddenly the Grammys called us.
Who did you talk to there?
No idea. But I’d met with the main guy [Neil Portnow] before he got kicked out, and we just kind of hit it off. And then maybe a month later they called and they’re like, “Yeah, we want you to go to Washington, D.C., to talk to Congress, about whatever.” And I’m like, “What?!” I said, “No, there must be someone more intelligent than me to go and do this. I’m almost illiterate. I don’t think I graduated high school, please find somebody else.” And they call back and they’re like, “No, we’re not asking. You’re going.” And I’m like, “Alright, it’s your fucking funeral.”
So they flew out me and my manager, who’s kind of like the lawyer in the Johnny Depp remake of Hunter S. Thompson’s Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas. And we got so excited to be in Washington, D.C., that we went out and just got hammered. They’d put us up in this hotel right next to the White House, and we’re just like, “Oh, man, let’s go for it.” And then fast forward to somebody knocking on my door cuz I’m late to go fucking meet Congress. And the whole time I’m like, “What am I doing here, it’s just so stupid.”
But I was able to go in and talk to these people and be like, “Look, you got to raise the [royalty] rates on these things.” Because, you know, I’ve been doing this for 20 years, and I’m just now finally being able to start making money off of it. And there’s so many artists out there like me that are just like, you know, struggling. You’re missing out on art, because people can’t afford to do this kind of thing. So it was really fucking great. And I was like, “Wow, I’m actually the perfect person for this.” I mean, the rates that people get paid on their music is just fucking ridiculous. So anything we could do to try to help that along felt good.