Only in New Orleans could one of America’s earliest and most colorful musical traditions be kept alive by an endless procession of funerals. In recent years, a brass-band resurgence has supported at least a half-dozen acts who can pack clubs at night and then lead daytime funerals in which a loved one’s death is mourned on the way to the cemetery and their life celebrated on the way back.
It’s those celebratory songs that have earned the Dirty Dozen their reputation as the Crescent City’s premiere brass-band ambassadors. Over the course of 45 years and 14 albums, they’ve collaborated with artists ranging from Dr. John and the Neville Brothers to Elvis Costello and Modest Mouse, while never turning their backs on the jazz giants in whose footsteps they follow.
If you can’t make your way to New Orleans for the return of Mardi Gras, an evening with the Dirty Dozen Brass Band is the next best thing.