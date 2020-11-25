With COVID-19 exposures at an all-time high, some venues have been rethinking how they are operating. The Black Sheep recently went down to being open just four days a week. They are now open Thursday through Sunday from 6 to 10 p.m. They have also added a new outdoor seating area to allow for better social distancing. Like everyone else, The Black Sheep staff are missing shows, but they hold safety as their main concern. They made a statement regarding this on their Instagram page: “Let’s be real. Everything sucks. We miss live music too. People and places aren’t playing by the rules, but it’s important to us that we do. For your safety, for our staff, for this community.”
While this is a good, safe way to be doing this, some venues are just shutting their doors altogether until it is a safe time to reopen.
Manitou’s newest, vibiest venue, Lulu’s Downstairs, has big things planned, but only when it is safe to launch them. They recently decided to close their doors until it feels right to open them again.
“It feels like the right thing to do,” says owner Marc Benning. “It seems like at bars, people are in a closer orb and they are getting sick. It just doesn’t feel right to have a bar open,” he explains. “No matter how you run it, it’s not the most responsible place, nor should it be. And with a music venue that has 425 capacity we can’t operate in a way we set out to.”
Lulu’s decided to close a few weeks ago out of a sense of responsibility. “The more cautious we can be now, the better it’ll be long term. If we just keep half doing it, it feels like it will go on forever,” Benning says. In the meantime, to still keep music alive he’s working on a series called Red Booth that will showcase bands with interviews and live performances, available in the safety of your own home. “We are hoping for them to be out in mid-December. And then do a weekly release, every week, for the rest of time,” Benning explains. They are currently editing 10 performances from some local greats, including Briffaut’s Daniel Eaton, Heavy Diamond Rings, Mike Clark, and more!
Bands have still been making the best of the pandemic by releasing new music and videos.
Hip-hop/alternative rock hybrid Audible just released an empowering video for their song “Verbal Deluxe.” It’s a heartfelt video where they go around Tejon Street and ask people to scream something that evokes emotion. The video also features band performances at The Black Sheep. Not just a normal band shot though, they are playing around the venue at tables, on the floor, etc. (with no people there of course). The way this video was made is quite cool and innovative. They worked with a group from Fort Collins called 53:14 Music Video Experiment. “They hook 10 local bands up with 10 local cinematographers. They give your team $500 for budget, and 53 hours and 14 minutes to shoot and edit a music video,” explains guitarist/vocalist Jeb Burgess. “With COVID, they had to change the rules a bit, and they ended up giving everyone 72 hours, which is still a little tough with all the work needed to shoot and edit a video,” he continues. “Then, when all was finished, there was a screening at this really amazing venue in FoCo called The Lyric. It was a super cool experience and we ended up making a ton of connections up there.” You can find Audible’s video for “Verbal Deluxe” on YouTube and can listen to the single on all major streaming platforms.
Another group that just released a new video is metalcore band Fighting the Phoenix. They recently released videos for the singles “FALTO” and “Reflections” off of their new album, Element, that dropped on Nov. 20. They recorded it here in Colorado Springs with Tommy Evans and Devin Schmid at Droids Recording Studio. The album is available in a special Digipak CD and digitally on all major streaming platforms.
