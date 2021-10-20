In the world of K-pop, girl groups and boy bands are two sides of the same coin; for every BTS, there’s an equally polished and choreographed Blackpink, and vice versa. But here in the U.S., that’s very much not the case. If there was a female equivalent to ’N Sync or The Backstreet Boys, they never found their way into the public eye, which is probably for the best.
So it only makes sense that Doll Skin would follow in the tradition of teenage girl groups like The Runaways, The Go-Go’s and The Donnas, complete with guitars, drums and bratty attitudes.
Doll Skin first met up at Scottsdale’s School of Rock, and were still in high school when they recorded their 2017 debut album with Megadeth’s David Ellefson at the production helm. They were championed on the airwaves by legendary KROQ deejay Rodney Bingenheimer — who played a big role in launching the careers of their pop-punk predecessors — and hailed by the Phoenix New Times as one of the “10 Best Bands and Musicians in Phoenix Under the Age of 21.” They were also the first and last band to cover both Fugazi and Alanis Morissette on the Vans Warped Tour.
While bassist Nicole Rich and guitarist Alex Snowden left the band late last year, frontwoman Sydney Dolezal and drummer/songwriter Meghan Herring have since put together a new Doll Skin lineup for the band’s “Bitches Are Back Tour.” And if their recent single “Control Freak” is any indicator, the girl-group legacy is still in good hands.