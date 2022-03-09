Here’s a thought experiment that doesn’t require a whole lot of thought.
Take out a sheet of paper and draw a Venn diagram with three categories:
1. People who love Ed Sheeran
2. People who love Cradle of Filth
3. People who love good music
Now ask yourself: Can any of these categories possibly overlap?
We’ll find out soon enough. After months of discussion, the ginger-haired soul man and mascara-caked metal band have finally tied the knot.
“I will be doing a song for Cradle of Filth on Saturday,” Sheeran told BBC Radio 2 in a Feb. 25 interview. “I have basically had a lot of people hit me up, in different genres which range from metal to drill music, and I have just kind of said yes to everything. And it has been a really interesting collaborative process.”
This is not the first time Sheeran has crossed this divide. Three years ago, he released his No.6 Collaborations Project, which featured a dozen duets with high-profile acts that include Justin Bieber, 50 Cent, Cardi B, Skrillex and Bruno Mars. He’s also racked up 19 featured artist credits of his own, dueting with the likes of Eminem and Andrea Bocelli. Last month saw the release of The Joker & The Queen, Sheeran’s fourth collaboration with Taylor Swift, which is fast approaching 30 million YouTube views.
Of course, commercial success isn’t the only reason artists from different musical worlds experience the urge to merge. But it’s certainly one of them.
When Run-DMC hooked up with Steven Tyler and Joe Perry for their 1986 remake of Aerosmith’s “Walk This Way,” it wasn’t because the Hollis hip-hop trio dreamed of creating a transcendent work of art with their musical idols.
Actually, it was pretty much the opposite. Producer Rick Rubin came up with the idea, and Run-DMC rejected it outright. “We said, this is hillbilly gibberish, this is bullshit,” rapper DMC would later tell Rolling Stone.
But having already released 10 singles, none of which crossed over to the pop charts, Run-DMC were persuaded by manager Russell Simmons to give it a try. And it worked. The single reached No. 4 and was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame. Run-DMC got an endorsement deal with Adidas, and Aerosmith got a shitload of money to pay off their rehab bills.
Five years later, Public Enemy and Anthrax would join forces for “Bring the Noise.” The rap-metal anthem appeared on Public Enemy’s Apocalypse 91... The Enemy Strikes Black album, as well as on Anthrax’s Attack of the Killer B’s, after which the two groups toured together. “Bring the Noise” was subsequently covered by Limp Bizkit and Staind, and can, to a large extent, be credited or blamed for starting the nu-metal genre.
It was also hip-hop that set in motion the whole “featured artist” phenomenon, which has increased exponentially over the past two decades.
Last week, 39 of the Billboard Hot 100 singles were co-branded teamups. Among them were “Save Your Tears” (The Weeknd with Ariana Grande), “One Right Now” (The Weeknd with Post Malone), “You Right” (The Weeknd with Doja Cat), “Cold Heart” (Elton John and Dua Lipa), “Bussin” (Nicki Minaj with Lil Baby) and “Still D.R.E.” (Dr. Dre with Snoop Dogg).
Drake, not surprisingly, is responsible for two of them: “P Power” is his collaboration with relative upstart Gunna, while “Knife Talk” features 21 Savage and Project Pat. At last count, the Canadian rapper has been the featured artist on more than 150 tracks. “I never give it a break,” he once rhymed. “That’s why every song sound like Drake featurin’ Drake.”
Other recent celebrity teamups include Halsey and Machine Gun Kelly performing at the opening night of the Super Bowl Music Fest, 81-year-old jazz icon Pharoah Sanders recording with DJ Sam Shepherd and the London Symphony Orchestra, and a Nate Mercereau album in which the guitarist improvises over the sound of wind passing through the slats of the Golden Gate Bridge.
Granted, none of these can compare to YouTube classics like Katy Perry’s “Hot N Cold” duet with Elmo (which Sesame Street never aired because of concerns about the pop star’s cleavage) or David Bowie’s uncomfortable “Peace on Earth/Little Drummer Boy” duet with Bing Crosby (which Bowie reportedly did to make his mom happy). But that’s probably for the best.