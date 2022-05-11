Even the uninitiated listener hearing local favorite Edie Carey’s new album The Veil (Capo Libero Songs) would instantly recognize how the songs demand full attention (album-release party at Stargazers Theatre & Event Center June 2). Carey always demonstrated a frank and bittersweet storytelling style akin to Dar Williams or Patty Griffin, but the dozen tracks here employ those talents in unexpected ways. The opening title track is a caution against a reliance on nostalgia, and is followed by the equally powerful “The Old Me” and the album’s first video release, “The Chain.”
Production by Scott Wiley and musical collaboration by Rose Cousins and Mai Bloomfield mean the arrangements rank among Carey’s most crisp and direct. There’s nary a track on the album that deserves to be skipped, and the penultimate tune, “Who I Was,” features occasional jaw-dropping lyricism. Carey has always had more talent than her national profile would suggest, and if this new work doesn’t raise that profile exponentially, there’s simply no justice left in the Americana genre.
Also New & Noteworthy
Spiritualized, Everything Was Beautiful (Fat Possum) – Spiritualized, the solo project of Spacemen 3’s Jason Pierce, only graces the world with a studio album every five years or so, making this the ninth in 30 years. The new seven-track album takes inspiration largely from electronica, with hints of country and blues-rock. Some songs, like “Always Together With You,” follow the earlier lead of majesty and pomp, while “Crazy” is tongue-in-cheek Nashville. The album may be self-referential to a Spiritualized past, but that implies many good moments.
Bonnie Raitt, Just Like That (Redwing Records) – Raitt’s first few albums with NRBQ session friends were exercises in spontaneity, but around the time of 1989’s Nick of Time, she settled into a standard blues-rock groove. This album certainly fits that description, but her voice remains both husky and strong, while her own guitar and the band arrangements are vibrant. That means that even if the 10 songs are a familiar mix of Raitt originals and interesting covers, it sounds as fresh as the late 1970s, including the Raitt-penned title track, an ode to gratitude and unexpected connections.