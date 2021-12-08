Creating an album requires the contributions of many. You need someone to make the music, someone to record it, someone for the art, and finally, someone to release it. Album release shows are always a fun celebration of art coming to fruition. This Friday, Dec. 10, Colorado Springs hip-hop artist Endy P is throwing a party at Fritzy’s in celebration of his new album Former Grave Digger.
From August 2020 through May 2021, Endy P (Nick Patton) lived in Maui before returning to Colorado Springs. While on the island shooting a music video for his single “Breath,” he met producer Eric Redner who would go on to record what is now the Former Grave Digger album. It’s an important project for Endy P, one that came at a time of major life changes.
“This project is really important to me, as it showcases some of my best tracks I’ve compiled since my daughter’s conception,” he explains. Former Grave Digger is a fiery album filled with chilled-out lo-fi beats with choppy, Busdriver-esque vocal deliveries.
But get tickets early. This show will be packed.
“We’ve got a dope set of individuals who I think are as talented as could be,” explains Patton. “We’ve got Teoifolis, T Space and $lick from Advanced Placement. We also have Forest Gxng putting on for the Springs as well as Sakrosanct.... A couple of the homies from Denver, RKM303 and GMKTRE are sliding out here to tear up the stage as well. It’s gonna be a vibe all night long and a showcase of amazing talent.” All this, while smoothly DJ’d by 719’s very own DJ Gravity.
You can find Endy P’s album streaming on all major platforms.
That’s not all that’s going on Friday night. Stargazers will be hosting Boulder’s Trace Bundy’s 13th Annual Acoustic Holiday show. Bundy is known as “The Acoustic Ninja” — a master of his craft, he displays incredible guitar finger-tapping techniques. Joining Trace for this event will be special guest Glen Phillips of ’90s alternative rock group Toad the Wet Sprocket.
They were best known for their 1991 single “All I Want,” which hit the Billboard Top 20; 1994’s “Fall Down” also saw some time on the Billboard charts. If you’re in the mood for a spicier Friday evening, head down to Vultures for the Fem Punk of Cheap Perfume, along with Townies and Idol The Band. On Saturday, Dec. 11, Vultures will host the indie rock stylings of Dryerline with SemiFiction and Same Dude. You can also head next door on Saturday to The Black Sheep for local alt rockers Letters From the Sun, Sending Skyward and Cell 23.
Saturday will also be a night of heaviness down at The Triple Nickel. They will be hosting the thrashy doom metal of Seattle’s deathCAVE along with the depressive sludge of Arizona’s Ugly, stoner doom from Denver’s Green Druid, and Colorado Springs’ newest two-piece powerhouse Tartar Dust.
Pueblo will also be popping this weekend. Catch a killer punk rock show starting at 6 p.m. Saturday at DIY music venue CR23 Bombshelter with Seriously Kidding, Undissassembled, Deadpan, P.I.D and The Braineaters.