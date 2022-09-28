The sun will be going away for a little bit as fall is here. The mist, the clouds, the crisp air and the bleakness create great vibes for some, including myself. Though the craziness of summer shows has settled, there are still a handful of great post-Labor Day events to warm up to this week.
It all starts Wednesday night at The Black Sheep with rock ’n’ roll from Arizona’s The Black Moods along with Tennessee’s Naked Gypsy Queens and local support from Dirty Kings. Head next door to Vultures for some “new” nu metal from Dropout Kings. They have a very (hed) PE sound and released an EP, Last Ones Standing, this year. Thursday night, The Black Sheep welcomes England’s Enter Shikari, which blends several genres, including electronica, hip-hop, rock and emo. Joining them is Trash Boat (also from the U.K.) and AViVA. Also on Thursday, head to Lulu’s in Manitou Springs for some indie rock courtesy of North Carolina’s Susto with King Cardinal.
We now embark upon the weekend! On Friday, Sept. 30, The Black Sheep will bring the heavy with a stacked lineup of deathcore from Carnifex, Spite, Oceano, Left to Suffer and Crown Magnetar. Next door at Vultures,catch the smooth psych rock-infused protopunk from Pedrum Siadatian’s Paint. Siadatian is also known for his work in the band Allah-Las. Paint is a lo-fi masterpiece that sets a very relaxing tone and will create the atmosphere for a great night.
But maybe you just need to dance! Fritzy’s will host another installment of the World Dance Festival Friday nightfeaturing cultural dances from around the globe. If familiarity, however, is what you seek on a Friday night, then head down to Stargazers for My Blue Sky,as they will be playing the music of The Allman Brothers Band.
Local MC J Oso Boogie has a big weekend planned with a two-day event called The Bar Code. The weekend will feature a ton of hip-hop artists both from in town and out. On Friday, Sept. 30, The Bar Code will land at The Stone’s Sports Grill & Bar. J Oso Boogie will be performing alongside Cix Keyz, Niqqo Da Vet, King Ladi, TMC, DokTrin, Jarel INK, Clydesdale and Fe’La iniko with DJ Gravity and DJ Rich Cole AZ on the ones and twos. The following evening, Saturday, Oct. 1, the show will head to Bar-K and feature Marley Park, Jarel INK, Frank G, King Ladi, DokTrin, Niqqo Da Vet, Fe’La iniko and Reflecshaun.
Saturday night keeps the party going as The Triple Nickel hosts the garage punk rock of Salt Lake City’s Mowth. They have an energetic sound that is melodic without losing the angst. Joining Mowth will be the local synth rock of Hawk Rider and the indie rock of Same Dude.
Stargazers will also be hosting a fun evening of rock with Zepparella, a band of powerful women playing the powerful music of Led Zeppelin. Vultures will also be hosting a night full of local rock with Interrobang, Stereo Ontario and Cami Maree Band.
So there you have it! Metal, hip-hop, international dance, indie rock, tribute bands and more to choose from! Go have some fun and I’ll catch you with another edition of Reverb next week!