In 1986, Eric B. & Rakim arguably changed the face of rap with their debut release “Eric B. Is President.” In 2016, the same year the hip-hop icons announced their 30th anniversary tour, Grammy-winning R&B crooner Eric Bellinger released the inexplicably titled Eric B. for President: Term 1,” a heavily autotuned EP that had no connection, musically or otherwise, to its namesake.
When Bellinger returned the following year with Eric B. for President: Term 2, the rapper-producer duo posted a less-than-complimentary response on Twitter. “This clown @EricBellinger still tryna fool listeners into thinking his music is @EricB so they download it.”
Not so, insisted Bellinger on Instagram: “They opened doors for generations of artists to prosper in this industry,” he wrote. “This is my way of saying thank you and providing physical proof that they made a difference.” So much difference, in fact, that he went on to release Eric B. for President: Term 3 in 2020, as well as acoustic versions of all three EPs.
Whether or not all those thank you’s were welcomed, the Los Angeles native is definitely on target when it comes to prosperity. Over the past decade, he’s earned co-writing credits on more than 60 songs by high-profile artists, including Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, Usher, Ashanti and Chris Brown.
He also received his first Grammy nomination as an artist for his recently released New Light album, and is currently collaborating with Sean “Love” Combs, whom he credits with inspiring him to “bring back real R&B.”
On his current tour, the artist will be joined by singer-songwriter Sammie, who scored his first hit at the age of 12 with “I Like It” and has since collaborated with Bow Wow, Lil Wayne and Soulja Boy.