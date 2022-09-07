In the 1980s, Thrash Metal — the fast aggression of punk, furiously smashed with the precision of metal — reigned supreme. The term “The Big Four” was thrown around, referring to the baddest and best of the genre — Metallica, Slayer, Megadeth and Anthrax. Although there were many other bands that did it just as well, maybe even better, than some of the above. Several have broken up but others are still here slaying it today.
Exodus is a California thrash band that formed in 1979. They’ve been ripping for decades and even have some connections to the thrash Big 4. In 1983, guitarist Kirk Hammett left the group to join another little band by the name of Metallica, replacing Dave Mustaine (who shortly thereafter formed Megadeth). As if that isn’t enough of a connection, in 2011, Exodus guitarist Gary Holt also joined Slayer following the death of Jeff Hanneman. Exodus has its own identity beyond its connection to Metallica and Slayer though. They’ve released some monumental albums over the years such as Bonded by Blood, Pleasures of the Flesh and Fabulous Disaster, among the many more that make up their discography comprised of 12 full-length albums. Although the band has changed members many times, they are still killing it and playing their special brand of thrash around the world.
Another band that was instrumental to ’80s thrash is Death Angel, a staple of the Bay Area scene. Forming in 1982, they took the metal world by storm with their albums The Ultra-Violence in 1987 and Frolic Through the Park in 1988. But ultimately they didn’t achieve the same recognition or level of success as some of their peers. Some of that was due to pure bad luck. While on tour in 1990, the band was involved in a bad bus accident that left their drummer Andy Galeon critically injured (he needed a year to recover). They were slated to be on the Clash of the Titans Tour with Anthrax, Megadeth and Slayer but were unable to perform and were replaced with a new band by the name of Alice In Chains. Death Angel disbanded in 1991. In 2001, the band got back together and released a new album, The Art of Dying. Despite a few member changes over the years, they’ve been back at it stronger than ever. Both Exodus and Death Angel will be thrashing it up this Sunday, Sept. 11, at Sunshine Studios Live with local support from Colorado Springs’ very own Deathride.
I get it, thrash metal isn’t for everyone, but if you’re into other genres, there’s plenty going on in town that you won’t want to miss. Friday night, the incredible DeVotchKa will perform an intimate show at Stargazers Theatre (see Music Editor Bill Forman’s story on p. 10). Stargazers keeps the weekend rolling with The Harp Twins on Saturday the 10th with real-life twins Camille and Kennerly Kitt playing (you guessed it) harps. They perform a mix of originals and covers ranging from Kansas to Iron Maiden, Metallica to Simon & Garfunkel and many more.
The Triple Nickel also has a fun-filled weekend planned. Denver grunge outfit Tiny Humans play Saturday along with Rock Hard Teriyaki and The Short-T.E.R.M. Sunday night, enjoy the precision and melodies of Kansas post-rock outfit After Nations along with the post-metal of Denver’s Only Echoes and the math-rock of 719’s Get The Axe.