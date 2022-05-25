Musicians don’t, as a rule, like to be compared to other artists, and Ezra Furman is no exception. “Okay I have a question, I’ll try not to be a brat about it, but do I actually sound like David Bowie?” she posted on Twitter a while back. “I like David Bowie fine, but I’ve started to resent him since almost every article written about me mentions him. Maybe what’s going on is that there aren’t a lot of famous transfeminine rock musicians?”
Furman is right, of course. Most people, including rock critics, would be hard-pressed to come up with more than five off the top of their head. And, apart from the quavering falsetto that shows up in a handful of his songs, Furman’s most Bowiesque trait is a genre-fluidity, if you will, that keeps fans guessing what she’ll sound like on her next album, or at her next show. But unlike the chameleonic Thin White Duke, her music never sounds cold, clinical or calculated — which may explain why she’s more interested in Lou Reed, whose Transformer album inspired her to write a book about it for Bloomsbury Publishing’s 33⅓ series.
“I propose that for folks like me and Lou,” she wrote, “the real meaning of queerness is defined by continual transformation, being permanently on the run from the straight authorities (real, imagined or both) that would try to force us to be something untrue.”
Of course, Furman’s music doesn’t sound very much like Lou Reed’s, either. Better points of comparison might be Waterboys leader Mike Scott, Bruce Springsteen or Bob Dylan, with some ’50s doowop, ’60s pop and ’70s punk tossed in for good measure. And then there are the heart-rending verses that show up in new songs like “Poor Girl a Long Way From Heaven,” which Furman is playing on her current tour. (“Now I am a wretched old crone / Who swears that God once came to her home / I keep a lone candle burning upon my windowsill / So she knows I’m home.”)
So yeah, let’s throw Tim Buckley’s name into the mix as well. He may have been no more an influence on Furman than David Bowie was, but name-dropping is what critics are for.