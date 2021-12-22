Never mind the Sex Pistols, Fear were punk personified. Well, at least for the 2½ minutes it took frontman Lee Ving to roar his way through the band’s proto-hardcore anthem “Let’s Have a War (So You Can Go Die).”
The L.A. punk band found national notoriety in 1981 when, at cast member John Belushi’s insistence, they played Saturday Night Live for a mosh pit full of slamdancers and stage divers that included future Fugazi leader Ian MacKaye and other punk-rock notables. Following thoughtful renditions of “Beef Bologna,” and “New York’s Alright If You Like Saxophones,” the band launched into “Let’s Have a War,” which prompted nervous SNL producers to cut to a commercial.
In the years since, Fear have retained their status as midwives of a hardcore punk scene that, four decades later, still hasn’t given up the ghost. Neither has the group’s bandleader, who reunited the “classic lineup” with lead guitarist Philo Cramer and drummer Spit Stix back in 2018. Whether all three will be present at their New Year’s Eve show is as yet unclear. But it’s a safe bet that Lee Ving will be there, and that “Let’s Have a War” will be performed in its entirety.
Fear, with The Potato Pirates, Direct Threat, Cease Fire, Friday, Dec. 31, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, 3263 S. Broadway, Englewood, $29.50/adv, $35/door, ages 16 and over, gothictheatre.com
