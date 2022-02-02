The year is moving as fast as ever and we’re already kicking off February. A lot of bands are releasing albums on Friday, Feb. 4, including Boulder rock outfit No Signal, which will be releasing its new EP Venus. The album is packed with Tool-esque melodies with a hard edge. And it is especially refreshing coming from a trio whose ages range from 19 to 21. The children are the future! The Venus EP will be available on all streaming services, and you can check out more of No Signal’s work at nosignal.com.
Now, my apologies for the self-promotion, but seeing as I’m writing about new releases, I feel the need to mention that my band, Night Of The Living Shred, will be releasing our third full-length album, Dawn Of The Shred. It will be available on all streaming sites and Bandcamp.
Feb. 4 brings one more special release, this one from Colorado Springs indie rock group CrystalEyez. They’re releasing their new album, Metamorphosis, with a special free show at The Gold Room. This event will be black-and-white themed, so dress to impress and enjoy some engaging new tunes from CrystalEyez!
There’s no need to wait for the weekend to see some good live music. Indie rock group Tiny Tomboy will be playing The Black Sheep tonight (Feb. 2) with Seeking The Sun and Tenderheart. Tomorrow (Feb. 3), The Black Sheep will host post-rock icons El Ten Eleven, who’ve been reinventing the genre with unique playing, looping and enough tasty bass licks to fill a buffet. They are very seasoned and solid — they’ve been playing since 2002 — and are a band you will not want to miss.
On Friday, Feb. 4, things are gonna get eclectic at The Triple Nickel as the venue hosts Iowa indie rap rocker Coolzey, whose unique and special sound ranges from hip-hop to punk rock — and even smooth lounge music. He has a very engaging stage presence, making sure you’re having the best time ever. Joining Coolzey will be Denver soul artist Joseph Lamar who I expect to bring an original and engaging performance. Joining them will be Saustro and the fruity loops, who will be looping, rapping, singing — and twerking — for you all night long (well, for 30 minutes anyway).
This weekend marks the first anniversary of the new Triple Nickel location, and what better way to celebrate than a rowdy show?! The 555 anniversary bash will be Saturday, Feb. 5, with live music from Denver’s The Pitch Invasion, The Nobodys and Hellburner.
Albums aren’t the only things being released this weekend. There’s also a film premiere on Saturday at The Black Sheep: Ritual Skateboards will be showing their brand new skate film along with special live performances by garage rockers Same Dude, the psych metal of Never Kenezzard and smooth hip-hop from Elimence.
Whether you want to sit at home and enjoy a new album, go out in public and attend a wild show, or enjoy some original filmmaking, Colorado Springs has you covered this weekend.
