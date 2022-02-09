The distinction in hip-hop between a “mixtape” and studio release grows fuzzier by the year, with recent releases from FKA Twigs and Earl Sweatshirt exemplifying the evolution. Twigs (Tahliah Barnett) explicitly calls her new Caprisongs (Atlantic Records) a mixtape, yet the 17 tracks display major-release qualities of creative arrangements. While her “Tears in the Nightclub” duet with The Weeknd has gained the most play, Twigs’ solo musings like “lightbeamers” and “careless” are the most impressive. Lyrically, Twigs may worry too much about the superficiality of men, but she more than reaches redemption in 48 minutes.
Earl Sweatshirt did not set out to make Sick! (Warner Records) a mixtape, but his planned fifth album, The People Could Fly, was put on hold so Sweatshirt could offer up a 28-minute, 10-song grim feast on COVID and loss. The opening tracks, “Old Friend” and “2010,” are particularly bleak, and at album’s end, as Sweatshirt begins to mumble the title to his 2015 album
I Don’t Like Shit, I Don’t Go Outside, it is clear how prescient those words were.
Also New & Noteworthy
Anaïs Mitchell, s/t (BMG) – If Mitchell has slacked in solo releases since her 2013 MeadowGrass appearance, she can plead being too busy winning Tony awards for scoring the Broadway adaptation of her Hadestown album. Yes, she’s sung with Bonny Light Horseman and Big Red Machine, and released a minimalist album in 2014, but her new work is a welcome return. Tracks like “Brooklyn Bridge” and “Now You Know” suggest more New York than Maine in her arrangements. One thing that hasn’t changed is her ability to wear her vulnerable heart on her sleeve.
Jethro Tull, The Zealot Gene (InsideOut/Sony) – Ian Anderson is the only surviving band member, so it wasn’t clear why this album was the first since ’03 to carry the Tull name instead of being a solo work. In this mix of Christianity and critiques of populism, Anderson aimed to make a definitive band statement a la Aqualung. The underlying message may be unclear at times, but the music is some of his best, from opener “Mrs. Tibbets” to the stark “Betrayal of Joshua Kinde.” Flute and guitar are in top form, but over-orchestration occasionally carries an unpleasant whiff of the 1980s.
