The gothic cover fashions, title and self-description of the album as “fairytale in 14 songs” might suggest Florence + The Machine’s Dance Fever (Republic) is the most operatic or poppy of Florence Welch’s five studio works. In reality, it combines the stark outlook of 2018’s High as Hope with pandemic-backdrop songwriting exceeding anything she’s recorded to date. Arrangement collaborations with Jack Antonoff make many tracks seem quite un-Florence, while the lyrics of “Girls Against God” and “King” lay bare new sides of Welch.
It’s a shame some listeners consider Sharon Van Etten’s We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong (Jagjaguwar) to be a single-rhythm monotony, because Van Etten is as frank and fearless as Welch. Van Etten’s new album follows her family’s move from New York to California just as lockdown began. Yes, she repeats certain phrases for angst-ridden emphasis, but compositions like “Mistakes” and “Darkness Fades” take her orchestrated styles and boil them down to somber yet beautiful cries. Neither Welch nor Van Etten is trying to cheer us up, but these are bleak confessional albums with few peers.
Also New & Noteworthy
Kendrick Lamar, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers (Top Dawg Entertainment) – What does Lamar mean by calling this the last Top Dawg work? Is it just a nominal production change, or a culmination of all things Lamar? The 18 tracks in this complex work paint a portrait even broader than his To Pimp a Butterfly, launching “United in Grief” with falsettos worthy of Moses Sumney, then roaring into “N95” with a COVID paean greater than Earl Sweatshirt’s entire pandemic album. Guest singers and piano trills propel this work well past Lamar’s 2017 album Damn, though the expletive fits the new release ideally.
May Erlewine, Tiny Beautiful Things (Erlewine s/r) – The fifth solo work and second self-produced album by Michigan native May Erlewine is an antidote to the world-weariness of much post-2020 music. Erlewine based this album on Cheryl Strayed’s book of the same name, and the 10 brief songs urge the listener to find love in random, anonymous places. Erlewine’s coy and child-like voice is perfect for the simple joys of tracks like “Easy” and “Lion Heart.”