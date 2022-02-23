‘Screamo” is a strange descriptor. It can mean many different things to a lot of different people. To some it may conjure bands like My Chemical Romance. Maybe your co-worker sees your illegible logo T-shirt and asks if you like Disturbed. Or maybe someone (like me) will tell you that, actually, screamo is only these obscure bands that 12 people listened to from 1998 to 2002.
The screamo genre started in the early to mid-’90s and carried well into the early 2000s thanks to bands like Orchid, Pg.99, Saetia, City of Caterpillar, Ampere, Jeromes Dream and many more. It was a small offshoot of emo music, with a more aggressive overtone to make the perfect blend of emotional, melodic and hardcore punk. Over the past decade and a half, it has fizzled out a bit, but in the past few years, there has been a comeback of newer bands paying tribute to those past sounds but with a newer take. Bands like Portrayal of Guilt, Eyelet, Seeyouspacecowboy, Ostraca and Frail Body have been putting their modern touches on this overlooked genre and I couldn’t be happier about it.
Frail Body is a trio from Rockford, Illinois, that rose from the ashes of another melodic hardcore band, Kingmaker. In 2019, Frail Body released their debut full-length, A Brief Memoriam on the legendary Deathwish Records. This album was a touching tribute to singer/guitarist Lowell Shaffer’s late mother. It is full of loud, heavy music and screaming yet with a beautifully articulated melodic touch. They will be performing here in town at The Triple Nickel tonight, Feb. 23, with the noise-infused grind of Tennessee’s Knoll and Upon A Field’s Whisper (disclaimer: UAFW is one of my bands). Also happening tonight is the dubstep-infused electronic music of Australia’s Opiuo over at The Black Sheep.
The Sheep has another full schedule ahead with The Dirty Dozen Brass Band performing on Thursday, a hardcore show on Friday with Mindz Eye, Runoff, Pressure Drop and Lava Gato, another Gimme Gimme Disco Night on Saturday, and the venue ends the week Sunday with the dream pop of Sports, Flaural and Lady Denim.
Next door, there’s some fun brewing at Vultures as well. Friday night, they’ll be hosting the alternative/indie rock of Chet and his Alter Egos. On Saturday, co-owner Mike Nipp’s band Salt of Sanguine will be playing with fellow locals Grimmly and California rockers Decent Criminal. Sunday night, Feb. 27, will be an extra treat at Vultures, with the hip-hop of Mac Lethal!
He’s been performing his special chopped-up speedy rap delivery since 2001, won Scribble Jam, released an album on Rhymesayers and has toured relentlessly. In 2011 his music career took a very different turn when he became a YouTube superstar. You may have seen a video of him speed rapping while preparing a delicious plate of pancakes. That sent his popularity to new heights and even scored him an appearance on Ellen. Yes, THAT Ellen. Since then, he’s continued to release music, and even hosted a single-season show on MTV called Binge Thinking.
Now you know about all the music that’s going down, but that’s not all that’s happening in the world of live entertainment. The art of burlesque and drag has been sweeping the nation and you can catch a few shows this weekend. On Friday, Fritzy’s will be hosting a special burlesque show, Stripped. The following evening, on Saturday the 26th, Fritzy’s will also put on a stunning drag show hosted by your favorite queens from Obscura. You can also head down to Lulu’s on Saturday to catch The Champagne Cabaret’s Giggles & Jiggles; A Comedy Burlesque Review.