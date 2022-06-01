And just like that, It’s already June. While it’s felt like the past two years have moved along slowly, this year has gone by extremely fast. I believe that’s partially thanks to the return of our exuberant live music scene — and time flies when you’re having fun! There are great shows all week, ranging from folk to punk, from Americana to metal. So let’s get into it!

It all starts tonight (Wednesday, June 1) upstairs at Lulu’s with the soulful stylings of New York’s Kat Wright. This singer-songwriter brings blues-influenced soul that’s sure to get your feet tapping and your hips moving. If you like it a little heavier, you can head down to The Triple Nickel mid-week for a night of punk rock. Montana’s Goners UK will be playing their sharp, precise punk with local punx Hellburner. Thursday, there’s still more pre-weekend fun to be had at Stargazers Theatre with the album release of Veil, local singer-songwriter Edie Carey’s 11th. Joining Carey will be fellow singer-songwriter Megan Burtt. Downstairs at Lulu’s will also be hosting a great night of music with Seattle’s Polyrhythmics, who will bring their special brand of experimental psychedelic funk to Manitou.

Lulu’s keeps the music rolling Friday, June 3, with the folk of Xanthe Alexis along with Claire Kelly and Racyne Parker. The Black Sheep will also be hosting folk, but a grimier, punkier version with folk punkers Holy Locust along with Doom Scroll and the polished violin loops of My Name Is Harriett. Head next door to Vultures for more Friday fun with the shoegaze/grunge of Los Angeles’ Teenage Wrist with local support from Denver’s Lowfaith and Tigerwine. Triple Nickel has pop punk from Hawaii’s All Hype along with Denver’s Years Down and killer Colorado Springs locals Lava Gato and Current Failures.

We’re heading into summertime now, and sometimes you just want to go outside and enjoy some sports. This Friday, head to Weid-ner Field to catch the Switchbacks FC battling the Las Vegas Lights. Why is this in a music column? Because Colorado Springs punk rock band The Sleights will be performing live before the match kicks off, as well as at halftime and after the game. Last year, The Sleights were commissioned to write a fight song for the Switchbacks, and while it’s been played over the PA system at home games (The Sleights also shot an official video), this will be the first time the band performs the song live for the fans.

“Colorado Springs is growing and we’re stoked to be able to be a part of the city,” says singer/guitarist/bearded wonder Luke Blanton. “The stadium has added to our skyline and it’s a pretty rad feeling to be playing a song we wrote for our town and our team.”

Saturday has plenty of music in store as the Manitou Music Foundation will host a special show at Stargazers Theatre & Event Center with the funky jazz of All Aboard and High Mountain Duet. The Black Sheep will be slightly more amplified with death metal legends Jungle Rot, Internal Bleeding and Crotalus. Jungle Rot formed in 1992 in Wisconsin and has released 11 full-length albums. Joining them will be the equally important Internal Bleeding — a band since 1991 and innovators of the death metal subgenre known as “slam.” This will be a shredding show that all should attend!