A variety of Live acts continue to come through Colorado Springs as we head toward spring. There are some great upcoming shows ranging from blues to a vocal band, metal and even a little late-’90s nostalgia for ya.
It all begins tonight, Wednesday the 23rd, at Vultures with the Los Angeles rock quartet Balto performing, with local blues buster Grant Sabin kicking off the show right. The following evening, Thursday the 24th, country blues powerhouse Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band will bring their foot-stompin’ tunes to Vultures with special guest Zach Person.
Friday kicks off a weekend full of fun all over town. The Triple Nickel will be getting grindy with Texas art grinders The Sound That Ends Creation, California’s Cel Damage, Denver’s Never Kenezzard, more powerful grind from Pueblo’s Sonic Vomit, and the 719’s very own Saustro & The Fruity Loops. Bring some ointment, because your face is gonna melt.
You can also head downstairs to Fritzy’s for a night of indie and punk rock with Bandy Tanner, Red Bush and Stereo Ontario. Colorado Springs’ favorite rock stations 94.3 Kilo and X103.9 will host Philadelphia rocker Zero 9:3, which brings a blend of hard rock, rap and even electronic elements. Joining Zero 9:36 will be Fame on Fire and Garzi.
On Saturday, the weekend keeps moving with Grimmly, Lazarus Horse and The Short Term as they play a luxurious local rock show at Vultures. The Triple Nickel will also be hosting an evening of metalcore with Texas bands With Hope Intact and Aphasic alongside local greats Arctic Origins and Ovira. Sunshine Studios will provide more metal on Saturday as they host Gemini Syndrome, a Los Angeles alternative metal band that’s been rocking since 2010. They were joined in 2017 by guitarist Miguel “Meegs” Rascón, whom you might recognize from nu metal masters Coal Chamber. If loud isn’t really your thing, you can head down to Stargazers Theatre for a performance by vocal band Face. They’ve shared their music at Red Rocks and will now be hitting the Stargazers’ stage.
From 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, be sure to check out The Black Sheep’s spring market, featuring tons of vendors selling everything from jewelry to art to baked goods, records and clothing. In the evening, when the cute arts and crafts are wheeled away, the loud amps will take their place. Austin’s stoner doom greats Destroyer of Light will be playing with Denver doom giants In the Company of Serpents and Colorado Springs’ Worry and Kalakuta. If you’d rather feel the music vibrating through your body instead of just hearing it, this will most certainly be the show for you.
Sunshine Studios’ weeknight shows will make the angry middle-schooler in you jump out and throw down in the pit. On Tuesday, March 29, they’ll be hosting a packed lineup of nu metal nostalgia with Drowning Pool, Ill Niño and Hed PE. I’m pretty tempted to dig up my ball necklace and rock out. All of these bands have been active since the late ’90s and it shows in their solid performances. On Wednesday, Sunshine Studios will host Misfits’ madman Doyle, who was the band’s guitarist from 1980 to 1983, and again from 1995 through 2000. He is a staple of horror punk and will be bringing his special style to Colorado Springs on March 30.