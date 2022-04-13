In 2011, the Canadian hardcore band Fucked Up released a sprawling, complex rock opera album, David Comes to Life, which won them accolades well outside the genre. This summer, the band is touring a delayed 10th-anniversary performance of the album, and has released a companion album of outtakes from the original, Do All Words Can Do (Matador). The energy and precision make it obvious why the early work deserves to stand beside classic rock operas like The Who’s Tommy and Quadrophenia.
Many of the nine tracks seem tailor-made for the original David opera, including “Into the Light” and the title track. Fucked Up also reissued two of its earlier works, suggesting band members are looking back at their origins from the position of middle age. It will be interesting to see if vocalist Damian Abraham can keep his guttural snarls intact, but the expanded set list made possible by the extra tracks on this new album ensure that a live performance of David will be a worthy experience.
Also New & Noteworthy
Rain Perry, A White Album (Precipitous Records) – Perry, a Southern California songwriter known as much for her TV soundtracks as her five solo albums, has delivered a tongue-in-cheek and beautiful work centered on white privilege — in fact, a bombastic conservative might say this album encapsulates the fuzzy bugbear of critical race theory. That doesn’t mean each song is as analytical of race as are “Melody & Jack” and “The Money.” In fact, one of the highlights is a cover of “Walk Me Out in the Morning Dew.” But Perry’s vocal style, resembling a young Suzanne Vega, gives the nine tracks a hopeful and dazzling sheen.
The Waymores, Stone Sessions (Chicken Ranch Records) – Georgia honky-tonk country couple Willie Heath Neal and Kira Annalise have released a new full-length to follow their debut Weeds EP, and 10 songs bring to mind the finest of call-and-response harmonies from mid-20th-century country duos. Six originals are augmented by four covers, including “I Don’t Like the Liquor” from Savannah’s Anders Thomsen Trio. Neal’s baritone moan in “Die Right Here” brings back ghosts of Johnny Cash and June Carter, a tall order for a debut Americana act.