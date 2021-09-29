Last year, American Songwriter critic Joe Vitagliano praised Future Crib as one of the best bands in Nashville.
“And I don’t just mean one of the best bands in Nashville ‘right now,’” he wrote. “For the entirety of Music City USA’s long, colorful history, there has only been maybe a handful of bands as passionate, emotive, bombastic, wondrous and authentic as Future Crib.”
Of course, that claim might strain the credulity of most Nashvilleans — including the band members themselves. But if you narrow the category down to indie-rock bands, Future Crib may be well on their way.
Six months out of college and four albums into their career, the self-described “jangle pop boppy rock” band has just released its Full Time Smile album. Recorded in DIY fashion on a 16-track Tascam, it’s a mesmerizing mix of solid pop hooks and inventive arrangements that critics have compared to artists ranging from Wilco and Pavement to Animal Collective and The Beatles. (I’d personally add Teenage Fanclub and mid-period Kinks to the list, but that’s just me.)
Currently, frontman Johnny Hopson and bandmates Julia Anderson (bass, vocals), Noah Pope (drums, vocals), George Rezek (guitar, vocals) and Bryce DuBray (keyboards, other stuff) are out on the road with fellow Nashville artist Nordista Freeze on a tour that will be making a stop at Lulu’s on Oct. 9. We recently caught up with Hopson to talk about taking musical risks, binge-watching Beatles anthologies, and not trying to sound like Wilco.
Indy: You and Bryce had a band in middle school called Naff Noise. I’ve only heard the word “naff” used by British people, and always in a derogatory way. Were you guys Anglophiles or just being modest?
Johnny Hopson: I think there was an element of modesty there, yeah. Our drummer at the time came up with it, and it was kind of like bashing ourselves. Like, you know, we sound like shit, I mean, bad.
Did you actually think that at the time?
No, I think it was more of an ironic thing. We didn’t try to sound bad. [adopts British accent] I thought we were right good, actually.
Full Time Smile has its fair share of unexpected moments, like the scary, distorted vocal that shows up out of nowhere on “Cherry” and then vanishes just as quickly. Do those kinds of things come about spontaneously in the studio, or do you plan them out in advance?
With that song specifically, that part had been around since the song was written. But right now, we’re touring on that record, and half of the set is songs for the next record that we’re kind of workshopping and experimenting with, and trying new things every night. So you take certain risks and certain surprises happen and they end up on the final recording. And even after the album comes out, the songs keep changing and ebbing and flowing. So the recordings are kind of just snapshots of what we’re working with at the moment.
As time goes on, do you find yourselves developing a more intuitive sense of what each other is going to do, and how to make it all fit together?
I personally do. I’ve got a really strong, intuitive feeling with everyone here. We’re all such good friends and know each other so well, and at this point have played so many times together, we can kind of anticipate each other’s tendencies as musicians and as players in this band. We’re all really good at listening to each other, and it’s pretty magical. Even if we play for like two people, we’ll be like, “Damn, that felt really good.”
Who are some of the artists that you, either personally or collectively, really love but could never imagine yourself playing in the same style?
We all love hip-hop music — especially A Tribe Called Quest — and we listen to a lot of jazz. So you know, every band is this way, where each member is inspired by different music. And it just kind of finds its way into our music. So I feel like we all have eclectic enough tastes that our tunes and performances feel really fresh to us. And it’s not so much like, “Oh, we like Wilco or Pavement, so let’s try to sound like them.” It’s like, we like all this music, and we talk about it all the time, and it happens.
And even when a band tries to sound like its influences, it tends not to turn out that way. It’s like how the Beatles wanted to play R&B music and ended up with something entirely different. There’s that story about George Martin re-tuning their instruments to perfect pitch, and then realizing they couldn’t play together that way because it didn’t sound right to them.
Yeah, I just got done watching all the Beatles anthologies that my brother has on DVD — I mean, we’re all pretty big Beatles geeks — and it’s just fascinating to realize how natural their way of doing things was. They just communicated with each other as people and as musicians. It’s like they played with each other so well, because it was that group of people, not because they knew exactly what they were doing.