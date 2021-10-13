Gasoline Lollipops may not be the first band to celebrate a new album by playing two shows at Red Rocks, but they were definitely the first to do it during a pandemic.
That was a year ago, back when Colorado’s indoor venues were still under lockdown and outdoor venues like Levitt Pavilion and Planet Bluegrass had already canceled their seasons. All of which left the Boulder-based Americana band with two options: They could either play for a few dozen fans in someone’s backyard, or play two Red Rocks Amphitheatre shows that, due to statewide regulations, were restricted to 175 people each. After some deliberation, they went with the latter.
The cause for celebration, to the extent it was possible, was the release of Gasoline Lollipops’ All the Misery Money Can Buy. Recorded straight-to-tape in Louisiana a few weeks before Mardi Gras 2020, the album finds the band aiming for a classic Southern soul sound and, more often than not, nailing it.
An unrelenting indictment of the society that gave rise to Donald Trump, the album begins with its aptly named title cut (opening lyric: “A penny for your thoughts, a dollar for your grave / Die for what you bought: the life of a slave”) and ends with a seven-minute rendition of “Sinnerman,” a traditional African American spiritual that makes Judgment Day feel all too real.
“Nina Simone’s version of ‘Sinnerman’ is the greatest piece of recorded music ever, in my personal opinion,” says bandleader Clay Rose. “And it just gets more and more poignant as we come into these dark ages.”
In anticipation of the band’s Manitou Springs show, we caught up with Rose for a wistful chat about miserable subjects.
Indy: Let’s start with Red Rocks. Were the album release shows the first time you’d played there?
Clay Rose: No, we did a “Film on the Rocks” show there back in 2017, where we were basically opening for a movie. It was pretty full, which was a stark contrast to our album release shows.
What was it like playing such a huge venue for so few people?
It was very strange. We knew people there who said it was like one of the most magical experiences they ever had at Red Rocks, because it was empty. But for us, it was like a strange dream.
Or a really enthusiastic soundcheck.
Yeah, one or the other. It just didn’t seem real, you know? Whenever we play a big theater show or a big festival, I get this buzz that takes six or seven hours to come down from. Like sleep is just not an option. But after that show, I packed up and, by the time I got out of the greenroom, there was really nobody there to see. So I just got in the car and drove home and went to bed and fell asleep.
So how many gigs have you played since then?
Oh, shoot, I don’t know. A lot.
Really?
Yeah, I think it was the following February or March that we started getting back in the saddle, and we’ve been surprisingly busy. I think a lot of it has to do with the fact that we had established a name for ourselves in Colorado, and that so many bands disintegrated during the pandemic. And so when it started opening up, venue owners and people who wanted to have private parties were looking for bands. I think we were kind of at the top of the list for Colorado bands just because we were still together. [Laughs.]We sort of felt like Forrest Gump, you know, after the big storm on his shrimping boat. Like, “Oh wow, there’s a lot of shrimp all of a sudden.”
For All the Misery Money Can Buy, you wrote a number of songs with your bandmates and also with your mom [Donna Farrar, who co-wrote Willie Nelson’s “Last Thing I Needed First Thing This Morning.”] How did that all come about?
Well, me and mom have been talking about collaborating for a long time. During the writing for All the Misery, mom and I wrote probably half a dozen other songs together. So those are being saved for a mother-son album, which hopefully will happen sometime in the next year or so. It’s something we’ve always talked about. We’re both songwriters, so it’s strange that we lived so many years together, and heard each other’s songs for so many years, and never wrote together.
I think a big part of that was just my resistance to co-writing with anyone at all. And I still have that resistance. So I think it was good for me to break out of that shell and try something new. But it’s still very strange. The only private time I ever have is writing songs, so for me it’s a very private and personal activity. It’s an exercise in patience, love and tolerance to co-write songs with other people. Although I will say that writing with mom probably feels the most natural of any collaboration that I’ve had. It works pretty well.
In the video for All the Misery Money Can Buy, you’re walking to a George Floyd protest when a bunch of riot cops drive by, and they all wave at you. That had to be the weirdest coincidence ever.
No, it’s because I’m a white man. I don’t think I’d be getting that reaction if I was a young black man, you know, wearing a Malcolm X T-shirt. But as long as you got short hair and you got the right clothes and your skin’s the right color and you got a dick, you’re going to be treated with respect by authorities. So it’s not shocking or surprising at all.
On a related topic, I was listening to your live version of Steve Young’s “White Trash Song” and notice that, in the line about a church woman running off with a gospel singer, you changed “gospel singer” to “Nazi Trump supporter.” I’m guessing that goes over better with your hometown crowd than it would when you’re out on the road.
Well, now that Trump has been voted out of office, I’ve gone back to singing the original “gospel singer” lyric. But any time we’re playing outside of our market, like in Wyoming or on the Western Slope, where things are a little bit more red, I still sing the “Nazi Trump supporter,” just because I don’t want anybody making any mistakes about who we are. Because we do play a lot of country music and, when you’re out there in rural Republican America, they hear that twangy Telecaster and the saloon piano, and they think that we’re their people. And we’re fucking not, and I want to make that clear.