I’m currently sitting in a van while driving through Kansas while on tour. The smell of body odor, chips and the open road rises through my nostrils. Being on the road allows me to appreciate the music scenes in other towns. Touring especially makes me appreciate the incredible music scene we have right here in Colorado Springs. It helps me remember how completely supportive our scene is, how we draw great shows, and how local bands are top-notch. There’s a great deal happening this weekend that will provide the city an opportunity to showcase its support!
It all starts tonight, Wednesday, July 20, at Triple Nickel Tavern with a fun punk show from Reno, Nevada’s Boss’ Daughter, along with locals Hawk Rider, Fried Brains and a touring metal band from California by the name of Greybush. Also on Wednesday will be a local rock show at Vultures with The Short Term, Poor Me, Bury Mia and Trauma Czars. You can also venture to Manitou Springs for a great blues show at Lulu’s Downstairs featuring The Bones of J.R. Jones, along with local greats Grant Sabin and Smokestack Relics. Maybe come around Lulu’s the next evening too as it will host the Nashville alt-country of Joelton Mayfield with Colorado Springs’ very own Joe Johnson and Snake and the Rabbit upstairs on Thursday, July 21.
Pop punk reigns supreme at Fritzy’s on Friday the 22nd with Denver’s Years Down, The Anime Club, Bay Street and No Clue. More pop punk keeps rolling at Vultures thanks to a stacked local lineup featuring One of These Nights, Get The Axe and The Frickashinas. If hip-hop is more your thing, catch rapper and one of Swollen Members’ founders, Madchild, with Henry AZ at Sunshine StudiosLive.
Saturday night has a lot going on at The Triple Nickel, to include a bill packed with some of the finest metal from Denver, Boulder and Colorado Springs — NightWraith, Velnias, Messiahvore and 719 grindcore gods Tree of Woe. The same evening, downstairs at Fritzy’s, there will be DJ sets from Earsiq and Shiii Whaaa, Conjugal Visits, and Nicotine Fits bad boy Pete Sisson DJing under the moniker Piranha Non Grata.
Sunday night, put on your pool floaties, a Hawaiian shirt and rock out at The Black Sheep during Beach Bash, a beach-themed hardcore show featuring Mouth For War, Tigerwine, Destiny Bond, Blind to Life and Pressure Drop.
Start off your Monday right with the post-rock-infused post-hardcore of Connecticut’s The World Is a Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid to Die. The band has a beautiful sound with songs that tell stories and bring you along on an adventure.
It’s easy to take for granted all we have in Colorado Springs, but I will attest to our amazing music scene full of great venues, great bands and great fans. If you haven’t already been convinced to check out the scene for yourself, hopefully some of the picks this week have sparked your interest — and you can see for yourself!