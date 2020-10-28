Now that the world is locking down for a pandemic winter, we’re complaining about the crowded summer festivals we missed, but also those happy pop summertime anthems. But 2020 didn’t leave us completely barren. The Salt Lake City lesbian foursome, The Aces, dished out 14 tunes that sparkle in Under My Influence (Red Bull Records). Where their 2018 debut album featured harder guitars, the tracks here mix elements of Katy Perry and Haim, creating LGBTQ anthems like “Kelly.”
Summer Twins drummer Justine Brown, recording as Easy Love, delivers simple pleasures with her second album, Wander Feeler (Loantaka), offering 12 suntan ballads like “Cool Type” that use minimalism well. Need more fiber in your diet? Ryan and Pony’s Moshi Moshi (Pravda Records) rocks with Farfisa organ and those strutting sounds of 1966. Ryan Smith, Soul Asylum’s lead guitarist, has been in several studios with partner Pony Smith (Kathie Hixon-Smith), and the 11 originals and Prince cover here have the summertime cred of Sonny and Cher in punk regalia.
I Don’t Know How, But They Found Me, Razzmatazz (Fearless Records) – Dallon Weekes, former bassist for Panic! at the Disco, began touring in 2016 as a duo with longtime drummer ally Ryan Seaman. Their work was deliberately comical in a modernist Spinal Tap style. After several EPs, they launched their first album, emphasizing disco-style production with suggestions of Panic!, Arctic Monkeys and even The Beatles circa 1968. The results are pleasant, but they sacrifice some of the raucous silliness of the duo’s live songs like “Opening Band.”