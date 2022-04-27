Back in the golden age of Southern California punk, few would have imagined that Black Flag replacement singer Henry Rollins would go on to become the Will Rogers of our times. Granted, aphorisms like “When you hate someone, hate them until it hurts” aren’t quite as wistful as “I never met a man I didn’t like,” but times change.
And so has Rollins, whose non-musical pursuits have included publishing underground luminaries like Exene Cervenka, Jeffrey Lee Pierce and Hubert Selby Jr. in his 2.13.61 book series, advocating on behalf of hunger relief and LGBTQ rights, and playing a member of the Aryan Brotherhood in Sons of Anarchy.
In the mid-’90s, the musician found mainstream success with Rollins Band, an alt-metal group that found the missing link between Rage Against the Machine and Red Hot Chili Peppers that nobody was looking for.
The group also facilitated his transition to spoken-word artist. Their 1994 single “Liar,” which was embraced by both MTV and the Grammys, opened with a wry 1-minute monologue that turned out to be a precursor to the spoken-word tours that have helped keep him in the public eye for a few decades now. Rollins’ onstage appearances are part storytelling, part social commentary, and part standup comedy, and he has the intensity and intelligence to make it work.