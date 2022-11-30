It’s not unusual to see a flood of pre-holiday releases, but 2022 is doubly blessed to witness a rash of new offerings from older legacy stars, and a similar torrent from relative newcomers. This week, we’ll cover Bruce Springsteen, Neil Young, Phoenix and Lambchop, following up with newer artists.
Bruce’s Only the Strong Survive (Columbia) claims to be Vol. 1 of a covers series, and is an auspicious review of 15 lesser-known R&B hits. The Boss’ voice is in fine shape for “The Sun Ain’t Gonna Shine Any More” and “I Wish It Would Rain,” and the arrangements thankfully don’t stray into realms that are too maudlin.
Neil’s World Record (Reprise) is his 42nd album and his third year-end Crazy Horse session in four years. It’s a diatribe on climate change, graced with songs like “Love Earth” and “This World Is in Trouble Now.” The studio release is sandwiched among more than a dozen albums from the Neil Young Archives that have been released in 18 months, making it a necessity to watch carefully.
The French band Phoenix has struggled with being too fluffy in the past, but in Alpha Zulu (Glassnote), songwriter Thomas Mars tries to reach for late-1990s ebullience. The riffs are catchier than any the band has offered in a decade, yet there still seems to be a sense of overtly designing music for large arenas. For many Phoenix fans, that’s enough.
Lambchop is hardest to characterize, since Kurt Wagner launched his Nashville ensemble in 1990 as an alt-country band, only to have it morph into uncharted territory resonant with Autotune and electronic noise. The Bible (City Slang) is a sweeping, complex work with several guest musicians implementing an apparent concept album on death and loss. What the message might be is unclear, though that’s nothing new for Wagner.