It feels as if spring is finally approaching. The sun sits longer over the mountains in the evenings, it’s getting a little warmer and people are starting to come out of their long hibernation. Fair warning though, if you have lived here long enough, you know that this is just our famous Colorado “False Spring” where it gets sunny, we get excited, and then comes the snow! Be that as it may, March is when many bands start touring again, and we are reaping all of the benefits! This weekend is packed full of excellent events all over town. Whether you’re looking for folk, punk, hip-hop, Americana or soul, there is something for you.
Homeboy Sandman is a hip-hop artist from Queens, New York, who incorporates smart lyrics over the smoothest beats. He released his first EP, Nourishment, back in 2007 and hasn’t stopped since. Over the last 15 years, Homeboy Sandman has released nine full-length albums, along with 12 EPs, a few of them with legendary indie rapper Aesop Rock. He’ll be bringing his special brand of hip-hop to Vultures on Friday, March 11. Joining him will be DJ Trumastr & Oddy Gato, Bullhead*ded, Elimence and Def One/MC IQ.
Other great Friday events include singer/songwriter Chris Pierce at The Black Rose Acoustic Society in Black Forest. (You may have caught him on a Super Bowl commercial with Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus.) Chicago Farmer will be bringing their roots music to Lulu’s along with The Field Notes. Turning it up just a bit at The Black Sheep will be a local rock/metal show featuring Sending Skyward, Ovira and Octopus Tree.
Lagwagon is a well known punk rock band that formed in 1989 and released several albums on Fat Wreck Chords throughout the ’90s and have demonstrated their longevity with recent cuts as well. And frontman Joey Cape has proven to be a heartfelt acoustic solo artist. Cape will bring that acoustic folk to Vultures this Saturday, March 12. Not your cup of tea? No worries. The Springs is bringing everything from punk to soul Saturday. Collective Groove will funk you up with some soul revival at Stargazer’s Theatre, while Joe Johnson brings his blues-soaked Americana to Lulu’s with Jesh Yancey. Bernz from ¡MAYDAY! will be bring his rap/hip-hop show to Sunshine Studios Live. The Black Sheep will host another show packed with locals including math rockers Get The Axe, Lava Gato and Ozonic. Fritzy’s will host Denver rock band Slow Riot along with local blues rockers The Short Term. Head upstairs to The Triple Nickel to see a fuzzed out, fast bash featuring the speedy hardcore punk from Houston, Dream Shake, dissonant and energetic noise rock from Minneapolis’ New Primals, along with local noise punk from Louse and Tartar Dust.
Not everyone has the weekends off, and sometimes a good weeknight show is exactly what we need. On Monday, check out a truly unique show at Stargazers thanks to The Red Hot Chilli Pipers. And just to be clear, I said Pipers, not Peppers. The Chilli Pipers are a Celtic rock band all the way from Scotland. They perform special renditions of popular rock and pop songs with bagpipes, drums and keyboards. They’ve been known to cover Queen, Coldplay, Journey and Deep Purple. Judging by their name, I would hope that there’s a Chili Peppers song in the mix — perhaps “Under the Bridge” will turn into “Under the Kilt?” Tuesday the 15th, Vultures will be hosting Indianapolis emo punks Arcadia Grey and local talent Why They Fight, The Sum Beaches and Relate. Also Tuesday, The Triple Nickel will drop some doom metal on your dome with Chicago’s REZN, Denver’s Green Druid and 719’s Tovenaar. It will be heavy, It will be loud. It will be awesome.