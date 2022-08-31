London’s 22-year-old Hot Chip synth-pop ensemble and North Carolina duo Sylvan Esso are experts in “smart” electronic dance, and both aim to evolve further. Few might have expected Hot Chip’s Freakout/Release (Domino) to offer the more compelling case, however. In part, this is because Sylvan Esso strived so hard for organic spontaneity they released No Rules Sandy (Loma Vista) in streaming-only versions, with physical copies not due until early 2023. Despite Amelia Meath’s great songwriting with Sylvan Esso, the album feels ethereal.
Admittedly, the video for Hot Chip’s single “Down” melds a young dancer with middle-aged DJs, exemplifying the forced nature of their album. And when Meath and partner Nick Sanborn describe their latest as an improvisation recorded in three weeks, it implies a vague form of delivery. Hot Chip may suffer trite moments across 11 tracks, but the band’s eighth album holds together better as dance document and song vehicle. This proves a truth for both improv methodologies and streaming-only releases: Without careful focus, the squishy results can resemble a souffle that never quite sets.
Also New & Noteworthy
Silversun Pickups, Physical Thrills (New Machine Recording) – Given the eeriness in songs by Brian Aubert and Nikki Monninger, it’s no surprise the band’s sixth album is all about dreamscapes. Tracks where Monninger takes the lead, such as “Alone On a Hill,” are the most beautifully mesmerizing, but all 14 songs have a chiming elegance. The band shares a sci-fi gravity with The Mars Volta and Trail of Dead, yet Silversun Pickups have matured to become more compassionate than any contemporary.
The Mountain Goats, Bleed Out (Merge Records) – John Darnielle’s pandemic output has approached that of Guided by Voices, without much drop in lyrical quality. The full-band results here are as stunning as the last two studio albums, but they apply dystopian analysis to fictional heroes. Little time is spent on Darnielle’s personal life experiences — Bleed Out is more like a movie in which the bad guys get what’s coming to them. Mountain Goats always are best when bitter, but there’s a growing sense that Darnielle has now purged all the bitter a pandemic could hand him.