It’s finally starting to feel like winter. It’s cold, people are getting sick, and touring bands are staying clear of the mountains. Never fear though, there’s still a variety of events going on this weekend that are sure to get you moving. That is, if you aren’t sick (safety first!).
Vultures will start doing a Wednesday “Industry Night” with a guest DJ each week. This week, it will be DJ’d by a hip-hop hustler known as Earsiq. The Black Sheep will still be popping this weekend as well, starting Friday the 21st with a special show of local greats! Denver/Springs metalcore outfit MNMLST will be performing alongside a packed lineup — post-hardcore from Long/Last, Castele, Atlas//Below and Ovira and the math rock sounds of SemiFiction.
The next night, Saturday, Jan. 22, brings a unique show you’re sure never to forget as masked Boise three-piece Magic Sword brings their special synth-laden electronic music to the Black Sheep stage. For fans of music and comic books, Magic Sword is not just a band. Their music takes us on a journey with graphic novels/comics supporting the theme of the music. Each of their albums has a corresponding novel/comic to go with it. Come see this group play, fully cloaked in 8-Bit excellence! You can also stop by next door at Vultures for the indie pop of Minneapolis’ Bad Bad Hats along with The Ophelias.
Light one up and skate on down to the Sheep on Sunday the 23rd for California reggae/punk sensation Authority Zero. Also bringing the vibes that night will be alt rockers Letters From The Sun, Slap Happy and Skank Williams. And if you’re in the mood for something a little more wild, you can go to the CR23 Bombshelter in Pueblo for the crazy grind of Sonic Vomit, Lungburn and Velociriffer.
Have you ever wanted to see Metallica, Megadeth and The Misfits in a small club? Well, those days are long gone, but you can get the next best thing and see a killer tribute show of those bands! Saturday the 22nd, Fritzy’s will be hosting the master tributes of Cryptic Writings (Megadeth), Diaballica (Metallica) and The Braineaters (Misfits). While the thought of Dave Mustaine is melting our minds, now would be a good time to mention that Megadeth just announced their April 12 date at The Broadmoor World Arena with Lamb of God, Trivium and In Flames!
On the subject of tribute bands, head up to Boot Barn Hall on Saturday the 22nd for the sweet and epic sounds of Led Zeppelin played by Zepp-11. They’re more than just a tribute band; they use their music for good. Founding member Rico Colombo has always been into fundraising and contributing to the future. He’s raised money for Habitat for Humanity, Big Dog Brag, Fire rehab, The Colorado Springs Children’s Museum and more. This event will also serve as a benefit for Angels of America’s Fallen. “The children of our Warriors are the future that fully understands, more than almost anyone else — the price of our freedom,” explains Colombo, “Our donation to their support is one way we invest in their future and our own as well.”
