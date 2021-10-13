Some artists like Illuminati Hotties and Wet Leg still value keeping comedy and absurdity in the forefront of musical statements. It’s particularly challenging for Sarah Tudzin, recording as Illuminati Hotties, whose mother died during the composing of her latest album Let Me Do One More (Snack Shack Tracks/Hopeless Records).
Tudzin, known as an engineer and producer in L.A., has previously released music under the name, though this is a fully formed effort that feels like a debut. Every song is a love-hate ode to pop culture and capitalism, sung in a warm voice suggestive of Claudia Gonson, though songs like “Toasting” and “Growth” keep things ridiculous.
For those desiring more droll posturing, Wet Leg is a duo from the Isle of Wight, Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers, whose style might be described as Amish surrealism. They have signed to Domino Records yet plan no releases before 2022. But their two YouTube songs, “Chaise Longue” and “Wet Dream,” have been the surprise hits of the summer and fall, proving that many people are starving for silly Dadaism in their lives.
Also New & Noteworthy
Loveland Duren, Any Such Thing (Edgewood Recordings) – This is the third album to pair Memphis composer Vicki Loveland and the legendary pop bard Van Duren, yet the new album is the most fully realized of the three. A Memphis rhythm section and the Back to Memphis Horns give fine backing to Loveland’s full-throated delivery, hinting of Janiva Magness. Add the Rundgren-style pop sensibilities of Duren, and the result is 10 perfect tracks, covering topics from the political to the intensely personal.
The Beths, Auckland New Zealand 2020 (Carpark Records) – Live recordings are a rare commodity since COVID, but New Zealand Prime Minster Jacinda Ardern implemented a lockdown that allowed the nation to restore large live shows last fall. What better choice for a recording than Auckland’s local favorites, The Beths, who played to a capacity audience last November for this album and video? Composer Elizabeth Stokes is on fire through 13 songs, with vocal harmonies even crisper than in the studio, but the real treat is simply hearing live crowds in a concert venue again.