Bodega’s Broken Equipment (What’s Your Rupture?) makes a compelling case for intern outgrowing teacher. Opening tracks “Thrown” and “Doers” evoke the Karate Kid scenes with Miyagi insisting he has nothing more to teach Daniel. In the case of Brooklyn-based Bodega, they were shepherded by local favorite Parquet Courts, yet this new work outshines the 2021 Parquet Courts album.
Bodega’s live show resembles a political B-52s jamming with an improv comedy troupe, though many of the songs are profoundly serious. They careen between the poles of guitarist/vocalist Ben Hozie’s deadpan lines and manic percussionist/singer Nikki Belfiglio’s counter-sneer. Broken Equipment was preceded only by a debut LP, a live album and a 2019 EP, but the sophistication of arrangements shows the band to be wise beyond its years. Most songs confront New York’s unique problems, though “No Blade of Grass” is eerily prescient of the current Ukraine crisis. Bodega is touring Europe this spring and summer. By the time they get home, they may own New York.
Also New & Noteworthy
Carmen Villain, Only Love From Now On (Smalltown Supersound) – Norwegian-Mexican composer Carmen Hillestad (Carmen Villain), is called an experimental artist, yet recent albums have been mellow enough to qualify as New Age. On the latest, muted trumpets from ECM artist Arve Henriksen provide an ethereal feel, setting the stage for an album just as soothing as Villain’s earlier works, but one that takes bigger chances. The seven tracks meld into a single flowing composition ideal for a meditative afternoon.
Guided by Voices, Crystal Nuns Cathedral, (GBV Inc) – Since Travis Harrison took over as lead engineer in 2019, GbV albums have risen from prolific consistency to stabs at near-perfection. Fans were bedazzled by the band’s two stellar albums in 2021, but this new one moves the bar up again. Vocalist Robert Pollard is augmented by sparse cello in tracks like “Climbing a Ramp,” and Harrison wrings surprising riffs from guitarists Doug Gillard and Bobby Bare Jr. Despite GbV’s cult status, the band’s releases fetch high prices soon after debut, so catch them before the energy dissipates — even if there’s little sign this is imminent.