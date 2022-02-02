The problem with the slower side of 21st-century Americana is that it resembles its role model, 1970s Laurel Canyon, by often serving as a cure for insomnia. Thankfully, Denver’s The Lumineers step up the songwriting a notch in the brief but impressive Brightside (Dualtone). Unlike the last album, III, this one has no serious conceptual intent, just nine understated but impressive tracks. Wesley Schultz and Jeremiah Fraites aim for intimate storytelling in “A.M. Radio” and “Rollercoaster,” leaving the impression that the band has finally earned its chops.
Seattle’s Band of Horses offers more of a mixed bag in the new Things Are Great (BMG). Ben Bridwell, in pleasant vocals resembling My Morning Jacket’s Jim James, has taken the band through five previous studio albums that veer from impressive to gauzy and indistinct. The new album has up-tempo stunners like “Crutch” and “Warning Signs,” but also the meandering “In Need of Repair.” This sixth album resists being called a snoozer in its better moments, but Seattle skeptics who claim Band of Horses was never as interesting as the previous Bridwell band, Carissa’s Wierd, have a point.
Also New & Noteworthy
Aoife O’Donovan, Age of Apathy (Yep Roc) – O’Donovan always seems to be the odd woman out in collaborative efforts, like the I’m With Her band she formed with Sarah Jarosz and Sara Watkins. But her third solo studio album independent from her band Crooked Still solidifies her identity as a fine songwriter. Tracks like “Phoenix” and “Sister Starling” are as intricately crafted as any 21st-century folk music, and the title track is a breath-catcher. As with her last studio outing, early CD copies come with an all-acoustic set of demos.
Boris, W (Sacred Bones Records) – One constant factor of the Japanese sludge/doom metal band Boris is that across more than 30 studio and collaboration albums, the band never sounds the same. It can drift from punk to noise to gentle ambience. The last 2020 album, NO, was an exercise in punk rhythm, but this companion (NO-W, get it?) is a slow, ambient work featuring refreshing female vocals from guitarist Wata. In Boris’ case, however, the ambience is closer to Sonic Youth than Brian Eno.
