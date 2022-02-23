Animal Collective and Alt-J are two familiar electro-pop giants claiming years of perfecting emotional yet alien sounds. Both bands have released their first post-lockdown works, and if Animal Collective claims the more polished effort in Time Skiffs (Domino), Alt-J steps the furthest from its comfort zone in The Dream (Atlantic), albeit with mixed results. Animal Collective’s Baltimore roots precede the millennium, but the band became superstars after dialing down noise in the mid-2000s to favor shimmery psychedelia. The new album distills the band’s best sounds of the past 15 years. Animal Collective’s environmental and pro-Indigenous callouts are in the right place, yet even the best tracks like “Cherokee” and “Car Keys” merely enhance the known.
Leeds-based trio Alt-J has only been around since 2010, hitting its peak with a 2016 live album from Red Rocks. Skeptics say the band is all technique emotion, so lead singer/vocalist Joe Newman went to great lengths to add heartfelt lyrics and sounds suggestive of Fleet Foxes. The new style works best when it’s mixed with classic Alt-J, as in “Happier When You’re Gone.” When it’s strictly folkie, as in “Get Better,” the results can sound forced, but at least Alt-J is trying to avoid an EDM rut.
Also New & Noteworthy
Spoon, Lucifer On the Sofa (Matador) – Fans have waited nearly a decade for Britt Daniel of Spoon to get his groove back. Live appearances in Colorado have been electric, but studio efforts don’t capture the Spoon of 2000. Last December’s “Wild” single held great promise, which is delivered in spades on the new album, in manic guitar workouts like “The Hardest Cut.” These are 10 straight-ahead rock tracks, putting Spoon back on top of the indie leagues.
Big Thief, Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You (4AD) – The honing of Adrianne Lenker’s perfect vocal delivery would award this the title of Best Big Thief Album, but Buck Meek and band have added exquisite four-part harmonies, as well as arrangements that bounce from polyrhythms in “Time Escaping” to hillbilly hoedown in “Spud Infinity.” This studio monster stretches across 20 tracks, making the results not merely Big Thief at the top of its game, but a testament of mega-proportions.