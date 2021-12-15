An annual tradition since 2005, Irish Christmas in America is a kind of reverse Riverdance in which step-dancing plays second fiddle to the distinctive music of Northern Ireland’s County Sligo.
Producer/fiddler Oisín Mac Diarmada started it as a way to spread his local cultural traditions to the rest of the world. Each year, he tours the States accompanied by musicians who play uilleann pipes, harp, flute, bouzouki and other traditional instruments.
This year’s show is especially noteworthy, since it will feature Niamh Farrell, a Sligo vocalist who’s toured with David Gray and fronts HamsandwicH, an indie-rock band who were formed at a Good Friday crucifixion party. (Irish people lead interesting lives.)
Farrell is an exceptional singer with a dramatic vocal range comparable to a younger Kate Bush. (Watch her Late Late Show cover of “This Woman’s Work” on YouTube to see what we mean.) And yes, there will be Irish dancing, traditional storytelling, and a whole lot of holiday cheer.
Irish Christmas in America, Friday, Dec. 17, 7 p.m., Stargazers, $25/adv, $30/door, all-ages, stargazerstheatre.com.