Jack White of White Stripes and Third Man Records likes to offer up pairs. His last live tour featured two discrete all-women backup bands on different dates. Now, he’s launched the first of two studio album releases spaced three months apart. Fear of the Dawn (Third Man) offers thrilling rockers as raucous as his best solo work, but the album is filtered through a cracked funhouse mirror of the type employed by Pere Ubu or Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band. Even at his best, White was criticized for albums like Lazaretto being predictable. This album is anything but predictable.
At first, tracks like “Taking Me Back” seem like White Stripes standards, but within minutes, “Hi-De-Ho” is sampling Cab Calloway, while “Into the Twilight” mashes William S. Burroughs and Manhattan Transfer. The final track, “Shedding My Velvet,” is an ominous and conventional song about eschewing masquerades. It’s fair to ask how White could ever follow this up in his summer release Entering Heaven Alive. (He married Black Belles singer Olivia Jean onstage at his April 8 Detroit show, upping the ante still further.)
Also New & Noteworthy
Let’s Eat Grandma, Two Ribbons (Transgressive) – This is only the third album by quirky Norwich pop duo Rosa Walton and Jenny Hollingworth in six years, and the delivery fits their self-description as purveyors of “experimental sludge-pop.” For their last outing, 2018’s I’m All Ears, then-teens Walton and Hollingworth covered wise pop in indistinct white noise. This time, they use electronic noise to serve sparkling pop tunes like “Levitation.” Sometimes the music can be too ’80s-derivative, as in “Happy New Year,” but the title track proves the two are becoming budding pop divas.
Lucius, Second Nature (Mom + Pop) – Dance-pop band Lucius, New York natives who moved to Los Angeles in 2015, maintain a chameleon reputation due to singers Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig collaborating with everyone from Courtney Barnett to Mavis Staples. At heart, though, the band favors 1970s disco styles with a savvier sensibility. Introspective tracks like “Promises” and “24,” however, show the band dives a lot deeper than The Bee Gees ever did. The album as a whole practices diversity to a shape-shifting level.