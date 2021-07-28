Jake Loggins had al-ready logged hundreds of gigs by the time he first played Colorado Springs’ Stargazers Theatre. But for the local blues-rock musician, it was still a rite of passage.
“For me, it’s a holy place,” says Loggins of what may be the world’s only music venue housed inside a geodesic dome. “I saw Jonny Lang there, and Kenny Wayne Shepherd, and Junior Brown, and Coco Montoya, and Eric Johnson. My dad would take me to all those concerts, back when it was still the Colorado Music Hall.”
So when Loggins showed up for soundcheck, he was more than enthusiastic. “I literally laid down on the stage,” he recalls. “They were kind of looking at me weird, but I was like, this is sacred, you know? I grew up dreaming about being a musician like the guys that I saw play here. So I’ve always treated it with that reverence.”
It’s only fitting, then, that Loggins would go on to set the record for highest attendance of any show in Stargazers history. Or that, six years after moving to Salt Lake City, he’ll be back in town to visit family and play a one-off gig at the venue.
Jake didn’t grow up in the Springs, but he did come of age here. He was 16 when he moved here with his dad Lobo Loggins, an East Texas bluesman who was signed to RCA’s Step One Records back in the ’90s. His father would bring him along to gigs, and Jake would help load equipment in exchange for sitting in on a few songs. Actually, it wasn’t an explicit quid pro quo arrangement, but that’s how it worked out. It also kept the future blues-rock prodigy out of trouble.
So it was natural that Jake would put his own band together and start playing Colorado Springs bars well before he was actually old enough to play Colorado Springs bars. He quickly established himself as a mainstay of the local music scene. By his early 20s, he was playing three sets a night at Tejon Street clubs and working construction gigs during the day.
In 2011, Loggins released an excellent debut album, Have a Nice Day, that still holds up today. But shortly thereafter, he surprised local fans by announcing his retirement from music. With his first child on the way, he insisted he’d only be picking up the guitar to sing a few songs for his family.
“I’d been trapping myself by putting all of my eggs in that basket,” he recalls. “I believed that I could do something musically on a larger scale to provide for my family. And then it became all that I knew, and all that I felt like I could do. So I was working for general contractors during the day, and then playing music at night. And once I had a family to provide for, I started taking every gig that came my way. So I would play two or three shows on a Saturday, I’d play two shows on a Sunday, as well as the house gigs during the week.”
The retirement lasted a little more than a year. Not only did Loggins return to the stage fronting his own band, he also joined a bluesy upstart five-piece called Justus League.
Meanwhile, Jake was studying for a less volatile career. In 2015, he and his young family relocated to Utah, where he’s employed as a surgical microscope specialist. Now enjoying life with his wife and three kids, Loggins’ retirement from music is for real this time.
Or very close to it. He’ll still play the occasional gig around Salt Lake City, just to, as he puts it, “knock the rust off.”
“I’ve been playing with a couple guys from time to time out here,” he says. “We do Biggie Smalls. We do Gorillaz’ ‘Clint Eastwood.’ It’s really been stretching me musically.”
For this Saturday’s Stargazers gig, Loggins will be joined by Austin Johnson and Lobo Loggins on guitars, as well as Desmond Washington on keyboards, Noelle McFarlane on bass and Nick Smith on drums. In addition to the sort of blues and rock classics he’s been known to play in years past, be it Jimi Hendrix’s “Crosstown Traffic” or Willie Dixon’s “Spoonful,” the band will be playing some originals by Jake and Lobo, as well as covers ranging from Amy Winehouse and Galactic to Mingo Fishtrap and The Eurythmics.
A Notorious B.I.G. medley, on the other hand, is extremely unlikely, and the Gorillaz’ hit is out of the question. “There’s no way I can pull that off,” says Loggins, who leaves the singing on “Clint Eastwood” to the Salt Lake City trio’s bassist. “I like mixing it up,” he adds with a laugh, “but the syncopation between right hand and left brain just doesn’t work that good with me.”