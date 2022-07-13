Kentucky roots songwriter Joan Shelley has often expanded her repertoire with guest producers and engineers, like Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy. But her new album The Spur (No Quarter Records) reaches great heights without fancy production tricks or guest stars. She relies on Nathan Salsburg and James Elkington now as she did at her pre-lockdown Lulu’s show, though standout track “Amberlit Morning” is a duo with baritone Bill Callahan. But overall, Shelley makes a quantum leap in The Spur similar to Edie Carey’s in her recent album The Veil.
Part of the magic is in the effortless way tracks like “When the Light Is Dying” and “Forever Blues” touch on topics both headier and heavier than on Shelley’s earlier albums. Another part may be sequencing, as the dozen songs have a natural flow. But the greatest achievement is making her storytelling work with remarkable grace, even while minimizing stylistic changes. Shelley didn’t look to orchestration or heavy guitars for added emphasis, she merely let the challenge of living over the last few years speak for itself.
Also New & Noteworthy
Soccer Mommy, Sometimes, Forever (Loma Vista) – In her third full studio release as Soccer Mommy, Sophie Allison has perfected the chiming pop sounds and minor-seventh chords that give the 11 songs the feel of a craft well advanced from her previous works. The lyricism and vocal delivery in tracks like “Still” and “Fire in the Driveway” give the songs clear definition. Unfortunately, the engineering combines elements of 1990s lo-fi vocals and ’80s synthesizer overuse, which can bury Allison’s best moments.
Judah and the Lion, Revival (Cletus the Van/Virgin) – Nashville’s Judah and the Lion have cornered the definition of positivism so well, any skepticism on this approach feels like pure grumpiness. The band has stripped down to the duo of Judah Akers and Brian Macdonald, yet the reverb-heavy choral singalong style feels like the best of Celtic-rock bands. The problem with Judah’s continued optimism in the face of adversity lies not in an unrealistic joy, but in simple lyrics that at times resemble a middle-school essay. The album proves the adage that it is paradoxically much tougher to write a truly great happy song than a sad ballad.