Unlike many of us at the dawn of 2022, Joey Alexander isn’t trying to make up for lost time, mainly because he hasn’t had all that much of it to lose.
In the years since his 2014 Jazz at Lincoln Center debut, the Indonesian-born pianist performed his own composition during the 2016 Grammy telecast, recorded four acclaimed albums for the Harlem-based Motéma records and a fifth for Verve, and over the past year released a trio of singles that includes the George Floyd-inspired “Under the Sun” and an unexpectedly genre-leaping blues-fusion track called “SALT.”
What makes this all the more impressive is the fact that Alexander only recently turned 18.
On his 2015 debut album My Favorite Things, the self-taught pianist mainly focused on jazz standards like John Coltrane’s “Giant Steps,” Thelonious Monk’s “Round Midnight” and Dizzy Gillespie’s “Tour de Force.” The album made it to No. 59 on Billboard’s Top 200, making him the first Indonesian artist in the publication’s 127-year history to reach the Top 200.
We caught up with Alexander recently to talk about performing at the Grammys, the role of spirituality in his music, and the importance of playing Michael Jackson every day.
Indy: Your “SALT” single, with that overdriven guitar riff and your Fender Rhodes accompaniment, shows a side of your music I don’t think many people have heard. I know you composed it before going into the studio, but when you started playing the song with other musicians, did it move in directions you hadn’t expected?
Joey Alexander: Oh yeah, that’s jazz, you know? Those things happen when you least expect it, and that’s the fun of it. And going into the studio, I had great confidence in myself and the other musicians to come up with something that people hopefully will enjoy. For that track, Jaleel Shaw was on saxophone and Gilad Hekselman on guitar, along with two talented young musicians, Tyson Jackson on drums and Daniel Winshall on bass.
What do you consider young?
Well, I mean, they’re not as young as me. But they are young.
So what was it like playing the Grammy telecast? You were up there performing your own composition, in front of all these celebrities, and you had Common and the president of the Recording Academy watching you from like 12 feet away. What does that do to your adrenaline level?
Oh man, that didn’t really cross my mind. I was just enjoying that moment, and I was not gonna let that moment go. So I’m thankful for that. And I’m also thankful that, in these trying times, I get to perform my music and compose more of it.
When you’re not playing or listening to jazz, what do you listen to?
Well, I’m really inspired by so many genres of music. I listen to Michael Jackson almost every day.
Do you listen to Common?
Oh yeah, Common is a fantastic artist. And also Tupac Shakur, Eminem, those are my artists to go to.
Tell me about the Joey.Monk.Live! album. What was it about Thelonious Monk’s music that inspired you, and how did you go about rearranging his songs for the performance?
I wouldn’t use the word rearrange. As jazz musicians, we all have our own interpretation of Monk, in a personal way, but you really can’t outdo Monk. His music has spoken profoundly to me since my early stages as a musician, and of course to many other musicians like myself. So we played it live at the Apollo as part of Monk’s centennial celebration. Willie Jones was on drums and Scott Colley was on bass, and we had the most amazing time making music and, you know, celebrating Monk.
A critic named Aarik Danielsen once wrote that “If you need to get right with God, to find truth spoken to power — and with power — you go to Monk.” Do you see music as a spiritual experience?
Yes, absolutely, without a doubt. And when it comes to spirituality, I think that’s a huge element in his music that speaks to me so much. And definitely I want to have that spirit in my music and with whoever I’m playing with. So yes, I see music as a blessing. I believe this is God’s gift, and I want to continue to share that.
