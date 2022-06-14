‘God’s wounds! It’s a ‘rock’ version of the myth of Hermaphroditus!” sniped the self-professed “Dean of American Rock Critics” Robert Christgau in his review of Nursery Cryme, an early-’70s Genesis album that helped birth Britain’s much-maligned progressive rock genre. Rolling Stone reviewer Lester Bangs was equally dismissive, blaming prog-rock for “the insidious befoulment of all that was gutter pure in rock” — which is, in its own way, an impressive accomplishment.
With their flamboyant displays of instrumental virtuosity, complicated time signatures, Hobbity lyrics, billowing capes and bat-wing accessories, ’70s prog bands were met with a level of derision normally reserved for Barry Manilow and The Bee Gees. Small wonder then that bands from Radiohead to Decemberists have winced when the epithet gets thrown their way.
Dream Theater’s Jordan Rudess, on the other hand, has no problem with the term “progressive rock,” which appears in his press releases and is no less apparent in his music. The keyboardist numbers Emerson, Lake & Palmer’s Tarkus, Genesis’ A Trick of the Tale and Rick Wakeman’s The Six Wives of Henry VIII among the records that changed his life.
The textbook definition of a child music prodigy, Rudess was all of 9 years old when he began training at Juilliard, and has since worked with artists ranging from David Bowie and Annie Haslam to Steve Wilson and Liquid Tension Experiment.
In his solo shows, the keyboardist has been known to perform renditions of Bowie’s “Space Oddity,” King Crimson’s “Moonchild,” Mozart’s “Ah, vous dirai-je, maman,” and, of course, Dream Theater’s “Act II: Scene Seven: I. The Dance of Eternity.” For his current tour, he’ll also be telling stories, performing a new medley of Dream Theater songs, and playing guitar live for the first time.
Unrepentant prog-rock fans can also go to Rudess’ Bandcamp page to check out his Ukrainian relief benefit EP Sunflower, which includes a synth-heavy rendition of the war-torn country’s national anthem that would make Rick Wakeman proud.