Judging by the operatic precision of his vocals, fans might never guess that Grammy-nominated baritone Josh Groban actually possesses a razor-sharp sense of humor, one of the liveliest in showbiz. In fact, it took the film and TV world a few years to discover his secret, starting with a tentative two-episode run on Ally McBeal back in 2001. But since then he’s racked up recurring roles on popular shows like The Office and Netflix’s The Good Cop, as well as hilarious regular voiceover work on animated staples such as Robot Chicken and The Simpsons, where he provided nerdy Professor Frink’s oddly powerful singing voice in 2019’s “I’m Just a Girl Who Can’t Say D’oh” episode. “And now people recognize me for different things,” notes the Renaissance man at 41. “There are people who’ve seen me on The Office who have no idea that I sing for a living, so I’ve got a weird, weird existence — I’m either Weird Comedy Guy or Serious Singer Guy. There’s not a lot of folks who know me for both.”
But some topics are no laughing matter to this usually self-deprecating star, especially in our grim new coronavirus era. Walking through an American airport a few months ago, he was ambushed by a TMZ paparazzo who hammered him with intrusive questions. “I had my N-95 on, and he was going, ‘Why are you still wearing a mask? You don’t have to wear a mask now, so why are you wearing one?’” Finally, he couldn’t help it — he lost his trademark unflappable cool. “I was like, ‘Bro — I use my lungs for a living. And you’re gonna shame me for wearing a mask in an airport?’ The notes that I have to hold each night? My lungs are like an athlete, and that’s something that I don’t mess around with.”
Sadly though, even after taking such meticulous precautions, Groban contracted the dreaded COVID on a trans-Atlantic trip, just as rehearsals were beginning for his current summer tour backing 2020’s Harmony covers album (recently reissued in a deluxe bonus-track edition, including soaring new takes on classics like Neil Sedaka’s “Solitaire” and Johnny Nash’s “I Can See Clearly Now”). After two scary weeks, he felt road-ready, and so far he’s dodged COVID’s two oft-reported long-term effects — enduring bronchial problems and muddled thoughts. “Foggy thinking? Hey — I have ADD, so that’s just the name of the game for me,” he says. Out of necessity, he condensed rehearsals into the first concert of the tour. “And it was the hardest I’ve ever had to focus in my life — it was like being shot out of a cannon back into tourland again.” He was testing negative, but he still had symptoms, like a cough and sore throat. But a few dates in, and his voice was finally firing on all six again.
Now, the Harmony tour juggernaut feels symbiotic for the Los Angeles-born artist, who was discovered by famed pop producer David Foster in ’97, then championed by Oprah Winfrey. Fans are overjoyed to see him in concert again, and he feeds off their enthusiasm. “It’s just a good time for everyone to get together and connect,” says Groban. “And look — COVID’s still around. I know more people getting it now than ever before. But I had a choice about this tour, because some people said we should wait for the next album. And I said, ‘Let’s go out there and thank the fans for being so incredible, and let’s do it in these iconic outdoor venues amid all the fresh air, nature, in a bit more of a safe environment.”
Groban admits that he was in a unique place when the pandemic hit in March of 2020. He had just finished touring for his previous Bridges from 2018, so the album cycle was complete and he was mentally prepared to disappear for two years to work on its followup. But lockdown really put his sense of humor to the test — what was there to jubilantly sing about, really? Some days he couldn’t be bothered to switch on his home studio equipment, he recalls — he’d just stare out the window, numbly, until suddenly it was dinnertime again. “Then some days I’d get up, have a strong cup of coffee, and then sit down at the piano and just make music for me,” he says. “I didn’t care about anything being released — I just wanted to have fun singing, playing piano, making beats, writing songs and singing songs that I loved.” He began to think of the daily process as therapy.
And it worked. Groban gradually compiled enough covers for the Harmony album, his takes on standards like “The Impossible Dream,” “It’s Now or Never” and “Both Sides Now,” a duet with Sara Bareilles. And he’s amassed so many originals that a new album is in the works, along with some new acting work he’s not at liberty to discuss yet. Does he listen back to some of his experimental COVID concoctions and find real WTF moments? “Of course!” He says. “You’re not doing it right if you can’t look through and think, ‘What was I thinking at that point?’ Making all this stuff for fun, maybe I’ll come out with a Chris Gaines record, where I do everything under a fake name like Garth Brooks did, and release all the darkest, weirdest, most beat-heavy material.” He pauses for an imagined rim shot. “But there will not be any Chris Gaines goatee — I promise!”