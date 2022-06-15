June 19, 1865, is an important date in American history, one that for too long went unnoticed by a big chunk of the country. Though the Emancipation Proclamation was issued on New Year’s Day 1863, it took 2½ years for the news to spread to all states where slavery was allowed. June 19, 1865 — when the news finally reach the 250,000 slaves in Texas — became known as Juneteenth and was celebrated in relatively small ways until President Joe Biden finally made it a federal holiday in 2021.
America the Beautiful Park is the setting for this year’s Southern Colorado Juneteenth Festival, which kicks off at 4 p.m. Friday, June 17, and runs through Sunday evening with music all three days. On Saturday from noon to 2 p.m., Lil’ Miss Story Hour’s Juneteenth, Pride and Black Music Month Story Time will be on the main stage reading books to children and adults alike. She’ll be joined by vocalist Tiffany Scott and DJ ChloeBee Blessed, who will be spinning tunes for a dance party. There will be more fine sounds in the afternoon, and singer Ann Marie will close out the evening.
Jemond G’s Urban Music Showcase comes first in Sunday’s sound lineup, followed by Gospel in the Park with Kandis Pugh Alexander, the Sankey Sisters, C2 Mass Choir and Stephanie Summers. Evening entertainment includes Tony Exum Jr.’s Rhythm N Smooth Experience with Tao Soprano, Changing Faces and Case.
There’s a variety of other shows going on all week around town.
On Thursday the 16th, you can catch the ethereal electronic goth stylings of Bestial Mouths along with post-punk from Lowfaith and acid house from Turismo Blu at Fritzy’s.
Friday night is all about nostalgia, with Boz Scaggs bringing his Out of the Blues Tour to the Pikes Peak Center. Also that night, Vultures will host a show filled with great local talent as Worry, SemiFiction, Cell23 and Between the Heart take the stage with a variety of metalcore, sludge and mathrock. Also on Friday, Fritzy’s will host the one-man-band black metal of Oregon’s Mania, who plays furious drums and will leave you in awe. Joining Mania will be the doom metal of Kalakuta and — full disclosure, my band — Upon a Field’s Whisper. (We’ll be releasing our new album Sorry for Your Loss at the show.) It’s a very special album to me; it’s everything I’ve always wanted to create: art by one of my favorite artists Alex CF (Fall Of Efrafa) and guest vocals from another favorite artist of mine, Ceschi Ramos. The album will be available June 17 on all streaming platforms and at the show.
Saturday, June 18, you can catch some great indie rock at Vultures with The Nova Kicks and Sum Beaches. Head next door to The Black Sheep for a special evening with the blackmetal and sludge of Oregon’s Mizmor and Hell. They’re not touring, just playing a special one-off show here in the Springs. Both bands perform a blend of the heaviest stuff you’ve ever heard mixed with some of the most beautiful melodies. Joining them will be Boulder’s Velnias, and Colorado Springs’ very own Clarion Void.