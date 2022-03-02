When K.Flay came to The Black Sheep five years ago, she’d just reached No. 4 on the Billboard alternative chart with her “Blood on the Cut” single. The first artist signed to Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds’ Night Street Records, she’d written the song in her parents’ basement on a holiday visit.
It was a bleak time in her life, as evidenced by lyrics like, “Take my car and paint it black / Take my arm, break it in half / Say something, do it soon / It’s too quiet in this room.”
“My family and friends were like, ‘Are you OK?’” the alternative hip-hop musician said in an interview with the Indy at the time. “And I think that gave me a good chance to think about the things that I feel comfortable talking about, and the things that I don’t. I definitely take care now to talk to those people and let them know that the version of me in music, albeit me, is like a hyperbole of me.”
K.Flay has since earned a pair of Grammy nominations, played the Warped Tour and collaborated with Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello. During the pandemic lockdown, she also released an EP with covers of Limp Bizkit’s “Break Stuff,” The Offspring’s “Self Esteem” and Green Day’s “Brain Stew,” none of which she’ll be performing on this tour.