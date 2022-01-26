A decade before her disrobed performance on Saturday Night Live, Kacey Musgraves released her debut single “Merry Go ’Round,” a wry critique of small-town living that demythologized the stereotypes perpetuated by most of her Nashville peers: “Mama’s hooked on Mary Kay / Brother’s hooked on Mary Jane / And Daddy’s hooked on Mary two doors down,” she sang over a stripped-down arrangement that made the song’s success on contemporary-country radio all the more surprising.
In the years since, she’s earned seven Country Music Association Awards and a half-dozen Grammys, while continuing to diversify her sound and vision. She’s collaborated with artists ranging from Mark Ronson to Brian Wilson, sang three songs on The Flaming Lips’ 2020 American Head album, and released a surprisingly surrealist film to accompany last September’s star-crossed album.
Through it all, Musgraves retains her position as heir apparent to feminist country artists like Dolly Parton and Jeannie C. Riley, making it anyone’s guess what comes next.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.