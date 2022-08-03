The words “Afrobeat” and “Afrobeats” may not sound all that different, but the music they describe definitely does. The former dates back decades, to a time when the politically strident Nigerian bandleader Fela Kuti, universally recognized as the “King of Afrobeat,” combined West African rhythms with strains of funk, jazz and R&B. The plural Afrobeats, meanwhile, refers to new generation of Nigerian artists, whose sound is more influenced by hip-hop sampling, dancehall bravado, and high-profile collaborations with western pop stars like Ed Sheeran and Madonna.
Take one look at the track record of Super Yamba Band frontman Leon Ligan-Majek, aka Kaleta, and you can pretty much guess where his allegiances lie. The singer/guitarist grew up in Lagos, Nigeria, and started out playing with world-music ambassador King Sunny Ade before leaving to join Fela Kuti’s band, with whom he recorded and toured throughout much of the 1980s and ’90s.
In the years since, he’s worked with artists like Lauryn Hill, relocated to Brooklyn, New York, and put together his Super Yamba band with musicians who got their start performing with David Byrne, Rubblebucket, Yeasayer and Between The Buried And Me. The group celebrated its 2019 debut album Mèdaho with a concert at Harlem’s historic Apollo Theater, an appropriate venue for a bandleader whose vocal style also draws heavily upon the Godfather of Soul, James Brown.
Unlike his former bosses, Kaleta won’t be bringing a dozen-plus musicians out on the road with him, because who can? But the Super Yamba Band still manages to capture the spirit of classic Afrobeat, complete with an 11-minute version of Fela’s “Black Man’s Cry” and originals like “Hungry Man, Angry Man,” arguably the most danceable 12/8 time condemnation of economic injustice in recent memory.