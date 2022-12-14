Tracks from King Princess’ second album, Hold On Baby (Columbia/Zelig) began streaming in late summer, but the first physical copies of the album didn’t ship until early December. Fans can now hold Mikaela Mullaney Straus’ first album as King Princess, Cheap Queen, up to this sophomore effort. The former bears a Broadway-style of swagger, while the new album is a pensive and quieter study of the maintenance of relationships. Even tracks with upbeat tempos, like “Change the Locks,” bear the serious intent one might find in Courtney Barnett’s most recent album.
Some see it as a step backward, but this could have been just another collection of celebratory queer anthems. Straus inherits a wealth of musical talents from her recording engineer father, suggesting that by her next studio visit, King Princess might be breaking some real boundaries in pop.
Also New & Noteworthy
Smut, How the Light Felt (Bayonet) – As dreamy as this Chicago quintet may be in delivery, the declarative vocals of Tay Roebuck carry the band beyond shoegaze or dreampop categories. Instead, think of Smut as a descendant of Mazzy Star, where tracks like “After Silver Leaves” and “Person of Interest” recall the best moments of Hope Sandoval.
Lora Logic/Essential Logic, Logically Yours (Cargo) – Lora Logic was only 15 when she brought a raucous saxophone to the British punk band X-Ray Spex in 1976. Her clashes with vocalist Poly Styrene led to her firing from the band, but Logic created her own jazz-centric group that released wild art rock through 1982, when Logic joined the Hare Krishna sect. She’s been silent for 40 years, but Cargo has issued boxed re-pressings of four LPs along with a new recording, Land of Kali. On Dec. 1, in her first London gig since 1982, Logic proved she’s as madcap as ever.