It’s not altogether unusual for musicians to encourage their fans to get out and vote. But July Talk co-leaders Leah Fay and Peter Dreimanis managed to take that a step further.
While touring behind their Juno Award-winning sophomore album Touch, the bluesy Toronto alt-rockers started their own political initiative, encouraging fans to go on social media and post photos of themselves, after leaving the voting booth, along with the hashtag #JulyTalkVotes. The two musicians then collected phone numbers and, during their downtime between shows, took turns calling to thank each of them personally.
“We realized that the people we’re playing for were exactly the age of the people who don’t vote in Canada,” says Fay, speaking just days before the U.S. midterm elections. “So we made this initiative where we called people and thanked them for voting. We ended up calling, like, 1,000 young people from the road. And, you know, it was important to us to not tell people who to vote for. We’re pretty clear about our own politics, and people can probably guess how we vote.”
One clue was “Jesus Says So,” a stand-out track from Touch that Fay describes as “the beginning of us understanding and grappling with white settler colonialism, patriarchy, killing in the name of God, and stuff like that.”
As it turned out, the subsequent election saw the right-wing, anti-vax Prime Minister Stephen Harper defeated by his considerably more liberal successor Justin Trudeau, who’s now in his second term.
Last month, July Talk embarked on its current tour of North America, their first since the pandemic eased up. Setlists range from early fan favorites, like “Summer Dress” and “Guns + Ammunition,” to songs from their fourth album, Remember Never Before, which is set for January release on Six Shooter Records. The six-piece band — whose music has been compared by critics to The Kills and Jack White — is looking forward to reconnecting with fans who, in many cases, fall into the same demographic that participated in the #JulyTalkVotes campaign.
“Sometimes as a Canadian looking at America, you feel like you’re looking at a giant aquarium, and trying to make sense of this huge system that you know very little about,” says Dreimanis. “It’s easy, through the media, to make certain assumptions about what Americans might be like. But we’ve been lucky enough to travel the country many times over and been exposed to young, cool, queer, progressive audiences. When we’re in Kansas City, or Houston, Texas, or Savannah, Georgia, we’re playing to these folks that are outside the box that you drew around the American public. There’s not much that we’ve done as a band that I’m more grateful for than that, to play to a rainbow-wearing crowd in the South.”
One of the indisputable highlights of Remember Never Before is its opening track “After This.” Produced by Broken Social Scene co-founder Kevin Drew, it’s an echo-drenched fusion of jagged guitar-and-Wurlitzer stabs, propulsive rock rhythms, and what may be Fay’s most powerful vocal to date. The track was released last month, along with an equally intense video that intersperses strobe-lit performance footage with images of the duo contorting themselves into poses reminiscent of artist Robert Longo’s “Men in the Cities” series.
“It was one of those songs that kind of found its identity in the studio,” says Fay of the track, which was among the last to be recorded. “I think none of us were necessarily thinking that it would even make it onto the album. But then once we finished it, and were listening to the mixes over and over, it was just kind of like, “‘Oh, no, this has to actually open the album.”
Fay credits Drew with transforming “After This” from its stripped-down guitar and drum demo to one of the more epic 4-minute rock tracks in recent memory. “Kevin just has this frenetic energy, and he just kind of summons sound in such an interesting way that’s, like, magical and exhausting. And you often don’t really know what you’re going to be left with at the end of it.”
No less striking is the song’s bridge, which features a spoken word sample from a 2½-minute home recording that the two musicians found prior to making the new album.
“It’s my grandmother talking to God on her 55th birthday,” explains Fay, “and she’s asking a bunch of very existential questions. Both of my grandparents on my mom’s side are from Poland, and they were both very affected by the Nazis. They were both prisoners in different ways, and they came to Canada as displaced people. I think that now we would say that they both dealt with a lot of trauma and PTSD, but obviously, at the time, they just were strong, silent type people. But to hear her, like, talking to God and asking these questions — she’s just so in love with the world— and it finishes with this real cry for help. It was like: We need your help, because it’s going to be too late if you don’t help us, and we’re heading towards destruction.”
The prayer appears in its entirety on the cassette version of the album. “She recorded it in 1982, and it’s definitely the way that I feel now,” says Fay. “It’s full of wonder and anxiety at the same time. And it just felt really healing and timely, in 2022, to hear it from beyond the grave.”