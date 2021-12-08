Nashville’s Lera Lynn, who has struggled for a decade to get her exceptional writing and arranging noticed, scored a dual victory in late November, proving there may be hope for independent labels. On Black Friday, Lynn’s Live & Unplugged from Vinyl Tap (Ruby Range Records) proved one of the most interesting and popular Record Store Day releases nationwide. The album caught her band holding court at a Nashville brewpub and record store, playing select recent cuts like “Dark Horse,” along with intriguing covers like Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun.”
In late 2020, Lynn’s self-produced On My Own missed most national distribution channels, so she augmented the 11 original tracks with three remixes, and sent the deluxe edition to stores on Dec. 4. The tracks justify her skyrocketing standing in Nashville, with some, like “Are You Listening?” deserving comparison to Joni Mitchell’s jazz years. This is Lynn’s fourth studio work, not counting the Plays Well With Others album of duets that was also a Record Store Day special. Her late 2021 breakthrough effort is proof that independents can override the noise generated by the major labels, and offer the listener something special and rare.
Also New & Noteworthy
Flood Twin, s/t (self-released) – Few U.S. bands can be deemed crazy enough to match the new British manic-punk ensembles like Squid and Black Midi, though Atlanta’s Flood Twin might be the first to make that claim. Grant Curry, lead singer and bassist, is a veteran of Atlanta underground favorite Pleasure Club. The 11 bass-heavy anthems from this trio combine sound and rhythm elements of Gun Club, The Pop Group and Black Country New Road, for a post-punk ambiance stark and scary enough to make the debut album a trendsetter for 2022.
Lizard Music, Arizone! (Omnivore) – You might recall this eclectic New Jersey quartet from ’90s days of touring with Pere Ubu. They had a bizarre, funny Gilbert & Sullivan light-opera style, as though Sparks had developed a slight country twang. After 24 years apart, they recorded 15 weirdo anthems, suggesting Spinal Tap and Negativland in equal amounts. The title track and “You Should Be Proud” bring the 21st century some much-needed levity.