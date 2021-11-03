Music may be a universal language, but words can sometimes get in the way. Following the success of Paul Simon’s Graceland album, which found the American pop star collaborating with musicians from South Africa, record labels and retailers began using the term “World Music” as a way to promote albums by international artists.
Soon, World Music had its own Grammys category. It also inspired David Byrne to write a New York Times op-ed called “I Hate World Music,” which the former Talking Heads leader categorized as “a name for a bin in the record store signifying stuff that doesn’t belong anywhere else in the store.”
But embracing other cultures is not the same as exploiting them — a point that’s driven home by Ley Line, a four-woman group whose music pays homage to South American, West African and American folk traditions. “In a time of isolation and turmoil,” wrote The Austin Chronicle in its review of their 2020 album We Saw Blue, “Ley Line’s sound soothes with a promise of deeper connection.”
Future bandmates Emilie Basez, Kate Robberson and twin sisters Lydia and Madeleine Froncek first ran into each other in 2013 at Colorado’s Telluride Bluegrass Festival. Emilie and Kate, who’d met in Brazil, were touring as a folk duo, Madeleine was playing in a punk band, and Lydia had recently returned from Senegal, where she was studying West African percussion.
The four musicians would reconnect two years later in Austin, where they began playing together as Ley Line. Following the release of a much-praised debut album, they embarked on a three-month, 3,000-mile tour of Brazil by van. They also curated America’s first Sonora Festival, a gathering of female musicians and composers that originated in Brazil and has since spread to 17 countries around the world.
Now that music venues have reopened, Ley Line are back in the van on a November tour that includes seven dates in Colorado. We recently caught up with Lydia Froncek to talk about interweaving musical languages, connecting with nature, and finding your kindred spirits.
Indy: It’s not often that you hear a group singing in Spanish, English, Portuguese and French, especially in the same song. How fluent are you all in each language?
Lydia Froncek: Well, everyone kind of has their own specialty. I’m the French speaker, because I’ve spent a lot of time in Senegal, where the main language, besides Wolof, is French. Maddie and Emilie are the Spanish speakers — both of Emilie’s parents are Argentinian. Then Kate and Emilie are the Portuguese speakers, because they met in Brazil. That was kind of the start of them making music together and singing in Portuguese. We all learned Portuguese in Brazil, but if a Brazilian is trying to communicate fluently with the band, we’ll turn them over to either Emilie or Kate.
Ley Line’s instrumental arrangements are also pretty eclectic. Can you talk a bit about how that all comes together?
Yeah, we think of our instruments the same way that we think about voices. We do a lot of like four-part harmonies and interweave the languages. And I think instruments kind of play the same role, the way that they’re in conversation with each other and in conversation with our voices.
So you’ll hear the upright bass, acoustic guitar, ukulele and percussion, but then there are a lot of songs where most of us, or even all of us, are playing percussion. So we’re really drawing on that polyrhythmic influence from Latin America and West Africa.
From a percussionist’s perspective, how would you describe the differences between West African and Latin American rhythms?
I honestly hear more similarities than I hear differences. So many of the rhythms that you hear in Latin American music were passed down from West African slaves. I’ve been playing West African music since I was 18, so it was really interesting learning Brazilian rhythms and hearing the similarities. Some are exact rhythms that came from West Africa and are now traditional Brazilian rhythms. There are also rhythms from the indigenous peoples in Latin America. And then there’s what we think of as more Western rhythms. And that all got jumbled together.
I was surprised to find the EDM remix on Spotify of your song — let’s see how badly I can pronounce this — “Respiração?”
Well, that one’s actually in Portuguese, so the R is silent. That was the first song that we recorded after the trip to Brazil. I think it was the first song in Portuguese that Kate wrote. A lot of our songs in Portuguese, up until that point, were traditional folk songs from Brazil that we had adapted and kind of made our own. So that was when we really started doing our own songwriting in other languages.
At what point did the remix happen?
That was pretty recent. It was during COVID, and a Brazilian artist reached out to ask if they could remake “Respiração,” and we thought it would be fun to just kind of cross-pollinate with the EDM scene, which is so different from our usual fan base. We’re actually hoping to get all of the songs on our We Saw Blue album remixed by different artists. And not just EDM.
We’re really hoping to find other female artists that do totally different styles of music who would be interested in remixing the songs. So we’ll see where that goes.
So far, you’ve written and recorded songs about air [“Respiração”], water [“En Busca Del Agua”], the sky [“To the Sky”] and the sun [“Sounding Sun”]. Is nature a big thing for you?
Yeah, nature is a huge inspiration for the four of us. It’s also like our spiritual practice, connecting with nature and using our music to kind of honor the natural world. It feels very apt that we’re talking on Indigenous Peoples’ Day [Oct. 11], because I’ve been thinking a lot about that today, this [ancient Iroquois] idea of seven generations back and seven generations forward, and how can we choose actions today that are going to positively impact seven generations forward? I’m sure, you know, we all drive cars and do things that are not having a positive impact. But we’ve tried in our music to just remind people of how closely connected to the Earth we are, and how our decisions really have a big impact on the future of our planet.
You’re playing seven Colorado dates on this tour. What is it you like about playing here?
Well, I think it’s sweet to return to Colorado, because it’s where we all met. Kate went to CU Boulder for a couple years. My sister Maddie went to Fort Lewis College in Durango, and we’ve got an uncle and cousins who live in Boulder. So we’ve all spent a lot of time there, and every time we go to Colorado, we try to make it a long tour so that we can connect with nature, all of the open space and mountains and rivers. We’re also going to be playing some new music on this tour. In fact, we’ve got a new single that’s coming out on Nov. 12, the same day as our show in Manitou Springs. It’s called “Postcards.”
So it’s in English?
It’s in English. Well, there’s a little bit of French, there’s a little bit of Portuguese. But it’s mostly in English. [Laughs.] It’s kind of like a love song that one bandmate wrote to another bandmate when we were far apart, so it’s about just thinking of a person that you care about. And it’s really a song about friendship, which was something we didn’t have a song about yet.
When the four of you first met at the Telluride Bluegrass Festival, did you have any idea you’d form a band and stay together this long?
Well, no. When we met, it felt like this very fleeting moment. Like we all hung out, we actually went camping, we sang together, and it was really special. We talked about our dreams and our goals, and I remember thinking like, “Wow, these girls are so cool, they feel like such kindred spirits, but I’ll probably never see them again.” I was just happy to know that there are people out there that are on the same path as me and want to do the same work in the world. And I specifically remember we also talked about art and education, and using art as a tool for young people to talk about their emotions and feelings and to bond and communicate. Which is something that now we all do together.
So what ended up happening was Maddie moved to Austin with her punk band in 2015. And when they broke up, she started playing bass with Kate and Emilie. And then I would come down to visit — I’ve always loved playing music with my twin sister. That’s always just felt like something I knew I would do for the rest of my life — so it was kind of like a natural thing to move down here and play with them.
Has the band played Telluride since then?
Yes, we came back [in 2018] and played the Sunday morning gospel set with Bonnie Paine of Elephant Revival. Then we got to do a workshop and kind of talk about our songs and where they come from. We had everyone dancing in a big circle at the end. I often think about that in COVID times, how special it was — and will continue to be — to create moments where people feel connected and hold hands, you know?
One last question. In the chorus to the song “Pirulito,” you repeatedly sing the line “Le le ô saudades.” Can you talk about what “saudades” means and how it applies to music?
Yeah, you’ll hear it in a lot of Brazilian song lyrics, and people in Brazil also use it in conversation. It doesn’t really have a direct translation. It’s kind of like nostalgia. But I think of nostalgia as kind of sad, whereas I think of saudades as more heartwarming. So we like to say it’s the love that stays after the moment is gone. And we often close our shows with that song, because for us, it’s like, wow, we’re coming to the end of this beautiful experience. It’s like this experience will never be recreated ever again, but we still have the memory.
And for music, I think almost everyone has a special connection to a song or an artist. It’s like you put on a Taylor Swift song and remember being at her concert when you were 14. And like, suddenly you’re back there in that moment.
So every time we sing the song, it’s like a flashback to all of those different experiences. And when you say “saudades” to a friend, it’s like “I’m remembering all the beautiful times we’ve had together and that’s still in my heart.”