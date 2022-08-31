Labor Day weekend is upon us. You’ve worked hard and now you deserve a long weekend of fun to relax. There’s so much going on this week and weekend and it all starts tonight (Wednesday, Aug. 31) at The Black Sheep. Orange County post-hardcore band Dayseeker will be performing along with The Word Alive, Moodring and Long/Last. Dayseeker plays a melodic blend of sad, heartfelt emo and heavy metallic post-hardcore. Their most recent album, Sleeptalk, has been streamed more than 150 million times and has been getting attention on the emo/hardcore scene.
The weekend’s here and wow is there a lot going on! If you’re into comedy, head to Lulu’s in Manitou for some Friday evening stand-up with Ben Roy, who also fronts Denver punk rock band Spells. The guy really knows how to work a crowd. Or catch the R&B, soul and funk stylings of Reminiscent Soul with Suga Bear and Lady Shay at Stargazers Theatre.
Friday and Saturday, the legendary Nine Inch Nails will play Red Rocks Amphitheatre along with opening help from experimental artist Yves Tumor. But if you prefer staying in town, there’s a lot more happening on Saturday, Sept. 3. Yak Attack is bringing their electro funk to Lulu’s, but maybe you feel like something a little heavier but still not too crazy? You can catch some awesome local alt-rock at The Black Sheep, which is hosting a stacked local bill with alternative metal from Letters from the Sun, math rock from Get The Axe and nu metal from Six of Crows. If you’re the gambling type, test your luck Saturday in Cripple Creek when Tejon Street Corner Thieves bring their whiskey-laced bluegrass to the Cripple Creek District Museum for Music at The Depot. They’ll be performing from 2 to 6 p.m., which is enough time for a lot of songs and a whole lot of Jim Beam!
Sunday brings more musical magic with the punk/metal of New Mexico’s Suspended along with Pueblo’s P.I.D and Colorado Springs’ very own Fried Brains at The Triple Nickel. You can also catch more post-hardcore at Vultures with Philadelphia’s Kaonashi — a band that “seeks to generate empathy, compassion and understanding in a world that is severely lacking all three” — with Lava Gato and Castele.
Head next door to The Black Sheep for the spiritual blues rock of Dorothy and Tiny Tomboy. Finally, we arrive at Monday, but it’s not any ordinary Monday, it’s Labor Day and you’ve earned the time off! You can wind down the weekend with a killer metalcore show at The Black Sheep with Kentucky’s Gates to Hell and Constraint along with locals Shit Eating Grin (members of Mouth For War), and Me & Mine.
Have a safe and fun week and weekend! And as usual, if you have an album, performance or anything you think I should write about, please contact me at reverb@csindy.com.