Record collecting means more than just getting a new album every now and then. Collectors create community. When you go to record shows, you see familiar faces; when you go to stores, you chat about music and it’s a very cool and important thing. As a record store owner myself, I believe “the more, the merrier.” New record stores in town mean more people will be collecting and building an even bigger community. On Friday, Dec. 9, Tiger Records opened in the shopping center at 1625 W. Uintah St., and though they’re the newest shop in town, they are far from new to the game.
Co-owner Shawn Mayo has been working at record stores since 1986 when he started in El Paso, Texas. He was employed by Sound Warehouse there and in Colorado Springs and settled down at Independent Records back in 1998, where he worked until this past year. He’ll be combining his knowledge and experience with that of his longtime friend Drew Morton, who was once a record shop workmate.
Vinyl is absolutely booming at the moment and a lot of people like to say it’s just now coming back, but Mayo sees it a little differently. It was around 2001 and, according to Mayo, his employer said, “Sales are dropping, do you have any ideas of what we can do?” Shawn said, “Let’s start buying vinyl again.” Mayo adds, “So when people say vinyl is back now, I would say it actually started coming back around 2001/2002.”
Collecting vinyl can really be a way of life. Just ask Morton. “I was around 13, mowing lawns and shoveling snow for income, and it wasn’t enough to afford a cassette tape or CD. So I would go to garage sales with my mom and I noticed they were selling vinyl for a nickel, quarter apiece,” Morton says. “That’s when I fell in love with this concept of having something physical.” Morton says he preferred “holding a nice piece of cardboard and seeing the lyrics. A turntable is an epic piece of art to me. When that needle hits, something special happens and I’ve fallen in love with it.”
So what does Tiger Records want to bring to the scene?
“I want to make the place feel like people are welcome and that they are a part of not just the full community, but the record-buying community, because there’s a lot of us,” says Mayo. “It’s a cool club.
“When someone comes into the store they leave with some knowledge. And I want to spread the word about the record community, other stores in town here,” says Morton. “Working together, I think we can improve life for everyone. I think small things as simple as this make the world go ’round — ’round like a record.”
After you put away your records, go out and see some live music — there’s a lot going on in the next few weeks to help you end the year on a high note! On Wednesday the 14th, catch Kilo 94.3’s Christmosh Party at The Black Sheep, featuring Through Fire, Lava Gato and Ovira. The following evening, Thursday the 15th, The Black Sheep will host Andrew McMahon in The Wilderness, joined by The Driver Era. McMahon is well known for his work in Something Corporate and Jack’s Mannequin.
Then Friday night comes around and there’s fun to be had! The Black Sheep keeps rolling along — singer/songwriter Brandon Henderson will be celebrating his 40th birthday alongside Jake Loggins. Or head next door to Vultures for what’s sure to be a great night of goth/deathrock courtesy of WitchHands, Radio Scarlet, Plague Garden and the debut of Candy Corn Ritual.
What’s the opposite of goth/deathrock? Ska! The following evening, Saturday the 17th, get down at Vultures’ holiday ska party featuring The Dendrites and Last Reel Hero. Stargazers will also be sharing in the Saturday magic with The Harp Twins playing all your favorites on (you guessed it) harp!
Sunday night, catch a special local show at The Sheep with Ozonic, Series Break and Rocky Bridge. Next door at Vultures, experience the well-crafted math-rock of Standards, Snooze and Get The Axe.
The weekend is over, and it’s now time to gear up for the holidays! On Thursday, Dec. 22, The Broadmoor World Arena will be visited by hip-hop royalty. The Holidaze of Blaze Tour rolls through with Snoop Dogg, T-Pain, Warren G, The Ying Yang Twins and Justin Champagne. The Black Sheep will also host the hard rock of Classless Act and Dirty Kings that night.
On Friday the 23rd, check out some local pop punk at Vultures with Strung Short, One Of These Nights and Brother Nasty. Lulu’s will be hosting a Holiday Christmas Party featuring Chantil Dukart and Tony Exum Jr.
Now it’s time to gear up for the New Year! On the 29th, Tejon Street Corner Thieves will play their whiskey-soaked stompin’ anthems at The Black Sheep alongside Crow Cavalier and Joe Johnson.
And New Year’s Eve brings options: If you feel like shakin’ and groovin’, look to Lulu’s andStargazers. The former is hosting a special New Year’s Eve disco party and the latter will welcome Collective Groove to funk in your New Year!